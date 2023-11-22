58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

More lung cancer screenings urged: Where does Nevada rank?

Deb Balzer, Mayo Clinic News Network
November 22, 2023 - 9:52 am
 
The American Cancer Society recommends that people with a substantial smoking history undergo a ...
The American Cancer Society recommends that people with a substantial smoking history undergo an annual low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening. (Larisa Rudenko/Dreamstime/TNS)

Screening for lung cancer can save lives, and there’s an urgent need for more screening of people of color. That’s among the takeaways from the recently released “State of Lung Cancer” report from the American Lung Association.

“Lung cancer is the largest (cancer) killer of adult men and women worldwide. Many of the reasons for that is it’s so late in its stage, often, when it’s diagnosed,” says Dr. Janani Reisenauer, a Mayo Clinic thoracic surgeon and interventional pulmonologist. “Historical data show that 70 percent of lung cancers that were being diagnosed were at stage 3, which makes it much more challenging to treat and cure someone of lung cancer.

“Through lung cancer screening, we’ve been able to identify patients much earlier in their stage, which gives them more treatment options and much more hopeful chances of cure. For that reason, screening is important,” she adds.

Nationally, only 4.5 percent of those at high risk for lung cancer were screened in 2022, according to the report.

Screening guidelines

The latest update from the American Cancer Society recommends that people with a substantial smoking history undergo an annual low-dose CT scan for lung cancer screening. Reisenauer says the new guidelines allow a broader population to be eligible for screening.

“Any patient with a significant smoking history and over age 55 (are the new guidelines). It used to be just 20 years of smoking, and now we’ve redefined it to say the number of cigarettes per day times the number of years smoking,” she says.

“Even if you were smoking for only 10 years and not 20 years, but you were smoking twice as much, you might also be a candidate under the new screening guidelines for a CT,” she continues.

Reisenauer recommends that eligible patients talk with their primary care team about screening.

Screening includes a low-dose CT scan to detect suspicious lung nodules and signs of lung cancer. Detecting lung cancer in its early stages significantly increases the likelihood of successful treatment and cure.

Nevada’s standing

In the American Lung Association’s annual report, Nevada ranked 47th out of 50 states plus the District of Columbia for lung cancer screening at 1.4 percent. The Silver State ranked 35th in smoking rate at 15.5 percent.

To review the complete report on Nevada, visit lung.org/research/state-of-lung-cancer/states/nevada.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Sitting down all day is killing us. The cure is surprisingly simple — and difficult.
Sitting down all day is killing us. The cure is surprisingly simple — and difficult.
2
Does enrolling in a Medicare supplement cancel an Advantage plan?
Does enrolling in a Medicare supplement cancel an Advantage plan?
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
These symptoms of prediabetes often go unnoticed
These symptoms of prediabetes often go unnoticed
5
Impact of vitamins on health: Do we need supplements?
Impact of vitamins on health: Do we need supplements?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sadie Sandler, from left, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler and Sunny Sandler arrive at the premiere ...
Adam Sandler brings the energy — and the joy
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The funnyman, who returns to Vegas next weekend for a stand-up show, can also be found these days on Netflix as an animated lizard in “Leo.”

Reducing your weight and boosting your activity level are two of the most effective ways to low ...
These symptoms of prediabetes often go unnoticed
By Leigh Weingus Parade

An endocrinologist explains what constitutes prediabetes, the most common signs and what to do if you know you have it.

Do vitamins really work, or are they just a ploy designed by companies to make a profit? (Getty ...
Impact of vitamins on health: Do we need supplements?
By Alison Corey • Wealth of Geeks

Understanding the impact of vitamins on health — from their potential benefits to possible complications — can help people decide whether supplements are a good choice for them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus is the leading cause of vomiting ...
What to know about norovirus and how to avoid it
By Deb Balzer Mayo Clinic News Network

Noroviruses are usually more widespread in the fall and winter, but you can get sick from the virus any time of the year.

More stories
Local breast cancer survivor stresses importance of screenings
Local breast cancer survivor stresses importance of screenings
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
Fungus ‘superbug’ cases rise to highest levels in Nevada
COMMENTARY: Patients lose as states try to make drugs affordable
COMMENTARY: Patients lose as states try to make drugs affordable
How does your diet rate on the Healthy Eating Index?
How does your diet rate on the Healthy Eating Index?
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Small lifestyle tweak has big effect on diet-related diseases
Tuberculosis investigation underway at Summerlin-area school
Tuberculosis investigation underway at Summerlin-area school