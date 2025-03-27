My low income qualified me for Medicaid but …

For Medicaid, you must meet specific income requirements for your state. If you make even $1 too much, you will lose your benefits.

Dear Toni: In January, I was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 60. A nonprofit cancer program in my state was able to help me qualify for Medicaid to begin receiving medical treatment since I have a very low income and am uninsured. Right now, I am not paying anything for my cancer treatments. My chemotherapy will begin next week with the possibility of receiving a lung transplant in the near future.

Friends tell me I am crazy not to apply for Social Security disability since I need the income. Social Security has verified that I am eligible for disability and the amount I can collect will be over $2,000, which is more monthly income than my state Medicaid program allows.

My mother advised me to contact you before I sign up for Social Security disability. If I lose my health insurance, my cancer treatment will stop. I would like to know what my best option is. — Cindy, Lubbock, Texas

Dear Cindy: Enrolling in Social Security disability now would be a medical and emotional disaster for you.

For Medicaid, you must meet your state’s specific income requirements. If you make even $1 too much, you will lose your Medicaid benefits. Then you will have to pay 100 percent of the cost for your cancer treatment.

Your friends did not realize that, once you qualify for Social Security disability, it will take 24 months to qualify for Medicare and your coverage will begin with the 25th month.

My advice is to wait and apply for Social Security disability after all of your cancer treatments are finished and you receive a clean bill of health.

If you are no longer receiving cancer treatments covered by Medicaid when you are 62, you could apply for your early Social Security benefits. At 62, you may receive 75 percent of your Social Security amount. You would not receive 100 percent until you reach full retirement age.

At 62, if you no longer have health issues, you may want to explore whether your Social Security amount will be more if you qualify for Social Security disability. At that time you can apply for an individual health plan before turning 65.

Then at 65, apply for original Medicare online at ssa.gov. Or, if you opt for a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure it is accepted by your medical providers.

With original Medicare, the beneficiary can make as much money as needed and not lose medical benefits — unlike Cindy’s situation with Medicaid and potentially losing medical benefits by drawing too much income from Social Security disability payments.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.