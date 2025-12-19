Never do this if you’re over 60 and have a cold, doctors say

Even a minor cold can be dangerous for older adults whose immune system doesn’t fight off pathogens as efficiently as it once did.

One reason why hydration is essential during illness is that it keeps mucous membranes moist, which helps trap and eliminate viruses. (Getty Images)

The average adult living in the U.S. gets two to three colds a year, mostly between September and May.

Most of the time, catching a cold is more of an inconvenience than a serious health threat, but if you have any underlying health conditions or are 60 and older, it’s especially important to take recovery seriously.

According to the National Council on Aging, even a minor cold can be dangerous for older adults whose immune system doesn’t fight off pathogens as efficiently as it once did.

When you come down with a cold, you probably have a checklist of actions to help you recover. Maybe you head to the drugstore for an over-the-counter medication you swear by. Or perhaps you lower the blinds in your room, put your phone on airplane mode and commit to staying in bed, resting.

While these remedies can help with recovery, medical experts we talked to say that there’s one common mistake people make when they have a cold that can be detrimental to health, especially for those 60 and older.

Hydration is crucial

No one should ignore hydration when they have a cold, experts noted. Dr. Sandra Petersen, a senior vice president at Pegasus Senior Living, says one reason why hydration is essential during an illness is that it keeps mucous membranes moist, which helps trap and eliminate viruses.

Petersen says hydration also supports immune function by helping with the transport of nutrients and oxygen.

“It also regulates body temperature, which can fluctuate during a cold, flushes out toxins through kidney function and reduces fatigue, as dehydration can worsen tiredness and headaches,” she explains.

Dr. Roopa Shah, a family medicine physician at SSM Health, agrees that staying hydrated when you’re sick is crucial.

“Adequate hydration keeps the mucus membranes in the nose, throat and lungs moist,” she says. “This helps thin mucus, making it easier to clear through coughing or blowing your nose, reducing congestion and lowering the risk of secondary infections like bronchitis, sinusitis and pneumonia. Increased fluid intake also helps with transporting nutrients and immune cells throughout the body, which is particularly important when we are fighting infection.”

If you are vomiting or experiencing diarrhea, both experts say, this increases the risk for dehydration and rapid electrolyte loss.

“Electrolyte imbalance can cause weakness, confusion and even hospitalization, if it’s severe,” Petersen says.

Both experts stress that hydration during illness is even more important for older adults.

“For older adults, hydration is not just about comfort, but also about preventing complications, supporting immune function and enabling a safe recovery from illness. Even mild dehydration can lead to significantly worse outcomes in older adults,” Shah warns.

According to Petersen, older adults are at a higher risk for dehydration because of a diminished thirst sensation that naturally happens with age. “Older adults may not feel thirsty even when their bodies need fluids,” she explains.

On top of that, she says, aging reduces muscle mass, and since muscles store water, this means older adults have less water stored in their bodies than when they were younger. She explains that some medications are diuretics, which increase fluid loss, another reason why older adults are more at risk for dehydration.

Tips for staying hydrated

If you’re over 60, Petersen says it’s recommended to drink 6 to 8 cups of water (or other liquids) per day when you’re not sick. When you’re battling a sickness, she recommends drinking an additional 1 to 2 cups to best support the body.

While this is a general guideline, that exact hydration needs vary, based on one’s individual health.

“A good general guideline, unless your doctor has ordered a fluid restriction, is to drink roughly half your weight in ounces. So, if you weigh 120 pounds, you would try for about 60 ounces (120 divided by two) in water per day under normal circumstances, and add another 16 to 30 ounces during an illness, if possible,” she explains.

Sometimes when you’re sick, you may not feel like eating or drinking anything. But Shah says you should still do so, meeting your hydration goal with gradual liquid intake throughout the day.

“The best types of fluid are water and clear, warm liquids such as herbal teas, broths and soups. These can help soothe sore throats and coughs. Oral rehydration solutions, such as Gatorade, can also be used, but are typically more helpful when people are having significant losses such as high fevers, diarrhea or vomiting. You should also avoid caffeinated beverages or alcoholic beverages during these times as they can increase fluid loss,” she shares.

As you can see, hydration is a key part of recovery. Remember, the body needs adequate hydration even on days when you’re feeling your best. When you’re sick, it’s all the more important.