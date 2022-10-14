New children’s museum exhibit explores health care careers

Inside the new space, children and their families are invited to learn while playing with a large replica Operation game, a hands-on doll nursery, a display that simulates X-ray scans, and more.

A new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum explores health care through a series of family-friendly activities. (Discovery Children's Museum)

Discovery Children’s Museum has unveiled an exhibit designed to inspire young people to explore careers in health care.

Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit DiscoveryKidsLV.org.

