87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

New mental health app’s goal: ‘Fix the male suicide crisis’

By Ebony Williams The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
June 30, 2023 - 8:15 am
 
The new app Mental is aimed at helping men overcome their traditional reluctance to seek help f ...
The new app Mental is aimed at helping men overcome their traditional reluctance to seek help for mental health issues. (Getty Images)

While awareness about mental health is on the rise generally, it often seems that men are left out of the conversation. Now, a new mental health app created specifically for men aims to close the gap.

“To fix the male suicide crisis, we have to be innovative with solutions that resonate with men,” Mental co-founder Anson Whitmer told USA Today.

According to data obtained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, men account for more than 83 percent of all deaths by suicide, and yet they are the least likely group to seek help for mental health issues.

“Traditionally, men have been less likely to seek support for mental health issues. This is probably for a number of reasons, including stigma and the traditional ‘strong male’ stereotype still prevalent in our society — the idea that expressing emotion is a sign of weakness,” explained Dr. Natasha Bijlani, a consultant psychiatrist at Priory Hospital Roehampton in London.

Whitmer’s dedication to the app goes beyond the look and its tech capabilities. Instead, he took a deeper approach, looking at the fundamentals in order to rethink how they could approach the male population. In conjunction with his medical background, a personal experience was a driving force behind the app. When Whitmer was 19 years old, his uncle — whom he described as his best friend — committed suicide.

“He tried to get help, but none of the therapists or clinical approaches resonated with him,” Whitmer recalled. “My research was driven by a desire to understand what causes men like my uncle to develop mood disorders like depression.”

According to the American Institute of Stress, about 73 percent of people have stress that affects their mental health. Nearly half report struggling to sleep because of stress, while 77 percent say that stress directly affects their physical health.

Whitmer and Mental co-founder Tyler Sheaffer were teammates at Calm — a $2 billion mental health app — and saw a need to serve a community that is often left out of the conversation when talking about mental health issues.

“At Mental, we are meeting men where they are at,” Whitmer said. “Instead of ‘man up; be emotionless’ or ‘just be emotionally vulnerable,’ we are offering a third way: actionable, evidence-based tools that simply solve your problems.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Savvy Senior: Handling Social Security benefits when a family member dies
Savvy Senior: Handling Social Security benefits when a family member dies
2
Why “still working” are magic words for Medicare Part B
Why “still working” are magic words for Medicare Part B
3
Fitness fan Idris Elba plans to still be action star in his 90s
Fitness fan Idris Elba plans to still be action star in his 90s
4
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
5
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Teaching kids to swim early in life is a key layer of prevention that can help prevent tragedie ...
Ask the Pediatrician: What is the best 1st sport for kids?
By Dr. W. Steen James American Academy of Pediatrics

The goal here isn’t to shape every child into a future Olympic swimmer. What kids really benefit from is an early start in basic water skills that prevent drowning and other injuries.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, Nevada is expected to see a 30 percent increase from ...
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
By John Przybys Special / RJ

For anyone navigating the arduous journey as an Alzheimer’s caregiver, we’ve compiled a list of aid and resources available from local and national providers.

The best way to treat eczema is to avoid triggers that cause a flare. (Getty Images)
How to treat itch, discomfort of childhood eczema
By Dr. Kevin Boyd Mayo Clinic News Network

Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is a common, itchy skin condition in childhood. It is long-lasting and can appear anywhere on the body.

More stories
Words can carry stigma, cloud our thinking on mental health
Words can carry stigma, cloud our thinking on mental health
How do normal memory changes differ from signs of dementia?
How do normal memory changes differ from signs of dementia?
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
Where can Alzheimer’s caregivers turn for help?
Raising awareness in BIPOC Mental Health Month and beyond
Raising awareness in BIPOC Mental Health Month and beyond
What’s the connection between lack of sleep, dementia?
What’s the connection between lack of sleep, dementia?
Yoga to improve memory? Experts weigh in on recent study
Yoga to improve memory? Experts weigh in on recent study