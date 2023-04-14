69°F
Live Well

New sensor could detect COVID or the flu within seconds

By Hunter Boyce The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
April 14, 2023 - 10:10 am
 
Scientists have constructed a sensor capable of detecting COVID-19 and flu viruses within 10 se ...
Scientists have constructed a sensor capable of detecting COVID-19 and flu viruses within 10 seconds of adding a sample. (Getty Images)

The American Chemical Society, a nonprofit organization chartered by Congress, announced last month that scientists have used a single-atom-thick nanomaterial to construct a device capable of detecting the viruses that cause COVID-19 and the flu much more quickly than conventional tests for either infection.

“When both of these viruses are circulating together as they did earlier this winter, it would be immensely useful to have a sensor that can simultaneously detect whether you have COVID, flu, none of the above or both,” Deji Akinwande, one of the scientists responsible for developing the sensor, said in a news release.

The sensor was constructed using graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice pattern.

“These ultra-thin nanomaterials generally hold the record for best sensitivity, even down to the detection of single atoms, and they can improve the ability to detect very small quantities of basically anything that needs to be sensed, whether it’s bacteria or viruses, in gas or in blood,” Akinwande explained.

The researchers believe the sensor may one day be useful for detecting other infections as well. According to Akinwande, the sensor returned test results within 10 seconds of adding a sample. Comparatively, conventional COVID-19 tests take minutes or even hours to provide results.

Through funding acquired from the National Science Foundation, the researchers are also developing a sensor to test for COVID-19 variants, including omicron and delta. The test could be adapted to include even more variants, the researchers told the American Chemical Society.

The researchers presented their findings at the society’s spring 2023 meeting, which hosted more than 10,000 presentations on a wide range of scientific topics in late March.

Heart conditions require special care during pregnancy
The increased cardiac workload during pregnancy and delivery can cause complications. However, many women who have heart conditions deliver healthy babies.

Sexually transmitted infections in US jumped in 2021
Cases of major sexually transmitted infections rose to more than 2.5 million in 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

