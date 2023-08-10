Next to time travel, hiking adventures thrill ‘Outlander’ star

Sam Heughan doesn’t usually wax poetic on love. But there is always a first time.

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser with Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser in scene from Season 7 of "Outlander." (Outlander © 2022 Starz Entertainment, LLC)

“Why does it work?” the Scot poses while mulling over his relationship goals on the historical drama “Outlander.”

“Of course, Claire and Jamie are soul mates, but beyond that, they just really understand each other. They’re home to each other. That’s the Mount Everest,” he says in an interview conducted before the Screen Actors Guild strike.

He is not about to start a relationship advice column, but Heughan doesn’t mind exploring the romantic minutiae of his James Fraser on the hit series.

When we last saw him, Fraser was bloody and facedown in the mud in the middle of the Revolutionary War.

Will Jamie live? You can find out in the midseason finale of “Outlander,” streaming Friday on Starz.

Hint: Chances are good for his survival since there is still a season and a half left of the wildly popular time-travel saga. There is also a term for the long wait between seasons: Droughtlander.

All of it makes Heughan laugh. “This show has been so wonderful for me,” he says.

For those who can’t get enough of Heughan, there’s also “Men in Kilts,” a documentary miniseries in which he embarks, with “Outlander” co-star Graham McTavish, on Scottish road trip adventures to discover his heritage.

Heughan also helms My Peak Challenge, a global project dedicated to educating and inspiring people to live healthy, happy and balanced lives.

The 43-year-old lives in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, where he is often seen on the back of his motorcycle or hiking in the local bluffs. His good life tips:

Love what you do

Getting into his kilt? You don’t have to ask Heughan twice. “The historical content is what I love,” he says when asked why, seven seasons in, he still loves filming “Outlander.” “We’re telling the story of the American Revolution, which is fascinating. Plus, not many series have the scope and reach of this series over so many time periods.”

Inspired by pressure

“Personally, I do feel a pressure to live up to the fan expectations. These fans are so hugely invested in the books and in this magnificent story,” Heughan says. “I remember doing what was supposed to be a small event early on and there were thousands of people who showed up. It just blew me away — and still does. To see that kind of excitement just gives me a thrill.”

Fall in love with a place

In addition to living in Scotland, Heughan films “Outlander” there, including most of the America scenes. “I fall in love with Scotland again and again, which is a lucky way to live,” he says. “I love that the weather changes every 10 minutes and there is so much to do outdoors. Hiking is a great passion of mine and there are so many places to do it in Scotland.”

Discover new chances

Heughan acknowledges that he was a “bit sad when I auditioned for ‘Game of Thrones’ seven times and never got a role,” he says. “You have to realize that maybe there is something better out there for you. And you can’t give up. Each day is a new chance.”

Body of work

Physical fitness is paramount to Heughan whose character Jamie is a brawny military man and someone who works the land. To get into character and to feel healthy, he is always in training. “I mix up strength and cardio across the week,” says the actor, who likes to run, cycle and hike, plus do strength training. He calls it his “Outlander” routine.

A sports injury a few years ago did slow him down. “I learned that you have to find what you can do,” he adds. “When my knee was hurt, I focused on upper body.”

Eat right for you

Heughan says he has tried various diets. “I’ve been a vegan, and I’ve been a full-on carnivore,” he says. “I’ve watched my body respond to different things, but in the end, the one thing that’s easy and works is eating cleanly.” Breakfast is his beloved porridge with protein powder, a banana, almond butter and frozen blueberries. He even cracks an egg on top and goes savory with onions and tahini. He eats clean the rest of the day and often juices to get in extra nutrients. If he’s in doubt, “I’ll go for the eggs,” he adds.

Cry it out

His “Outlander” character has quite a few crying scenes. “I think Jamie has a quiet, stoic side. He’s strong, but he will let a tear fall. It’s human to cry,” Heughan says. “With Jamie, we show that men should also express emotions and crying is fine.” But how does Heughan deliver? “I don’t ever go out of my way to squeeze one out when it comes to a tear. I just lean into the emotion. Whatever comes out of it will hopefully move someone.”

Keep an open mind

Heughan says he would go through the stones and go back in time. “I love the idea of time travel, but I would rather go forward in time,” he says.

‘Feel the ghosts’

“Sometimes, it’s easy to leave a day behind. Other times not so easy,” Heughan observes. He clears his head while hiking by thinking about what came before him. “At home, it’s tangible. The past is all around you. You can feel the ghosts,” he says. “I love to climb a mountain and think about what came before me. It takes you out of your own head.”