63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Not yet 65 but already feeling overwhelmed with Medicare questions?

By Toni King Toni Says
November 16, 2023 - 10:01 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I turn 65 in March and am overwhelmed by the marketing calls and mail I am getting regarding enrolling in Medicare. Each company says theirs is the best, but they all offer the same thing with dental, vision and gym membership.

Everybody says if I do not enroll in Medicare at the right time, I will get a penalty that will last the rest of my life. How does someone know what is the right decision? — Monty, Pittsburgh

Dear Monty: The answer is, you do nothing during this annual enrollment period, because you are not 65 and won’t be enrolled in Medicare until March.

The annual enrollment period is for those who are under 65 and on Social Security Disability and those who are 65 or older and enrolled in Medicare.

Next year’s open enrollment period is when you can make a change to your Part D plan and change or enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, Monty.

Since you are turning 65 in March, you will be in your initial enrollment period — the seven-month window begins three months before your birthday, runs through the month you turn 65 and extends three more months — starting in December.

So, December is a good time for you to begin enrolling in Medicare and exploring which Medicare options best fit your medical and prescription drug needs.

Talk with your medical providers to learn what type of Medicare plan — whether Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage or original Medicare with a supplement and a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan — is right for your health situation and the prescriptions you take.

Medicare is not one size fits all, though the insurance companies want you to believe that their plan is perfect for you.

Often touted in TV ads, Medicare Advantage plans that return money back on your Social Security check such as the “give-back” or “premium reduction” are based on your income and not automatically approved.

Always talk with your health care professional when you are planning to make a major Medicare insurance change, because that provider may not be in that Advantage plan’s network.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
The best foods to help older people fight fatigue
The best foods to help older people fight fatigue
3
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
4
After Oscars triumph, Ariana DeBose still reaching for stars
After Oscars triumph, Ariana DeBose still reaching for stars
5
Not yet 65 but already feeling overwhelmed with Medicare questions?
Not yet 65 but already feeling overwhelmed with Medicare questions?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The McCullough Hills Trailhead is a popular starting point for walking Henderson regulars from ...
Peaceful Henderson trail leads to million-dollar views
By Natalie Burt Special to the Las Vegas / RJ

McCullough Hills Trail in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area mixes plenty of peaceful desert time with heaping amounts of healthy accomplishment.

Researchers use a tool called the Healthy Eating Index to see how well we align with the USDA D ...
How does your diet rate on the Healthy Eating Index?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

How do we know if we have a high or low quality diet? Researchers use a tool called the Healthy Eating Index to see how well we align with the USDA dietary guidelines.

 
What everyone should know about glucose levels
By Stephanie Osmanski Parade

Doctors explain the optimal range for glucose, how to lower your levels and when to consult a doctor.

Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are a great source of iron and vitamins that combat anemi ...
The best foods to help older people fight fatigue
By Kelli Acciardo • Parade

Though people can start to feel more tired as they age, what we eat and drink can play a bigger role than you might think.

John Stamos arrives at the world premiere of "The Little Mermaid" on Monday, May 8, 2 ...
John Stamos asks hard questions, finds inspiring answers
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I think there is a time in life where all of us have to look in the mirror and say, ‘Who is this person?’ ” the 60-year-old TV star says.

 
Honest answers about what to expect as we age
By Judith Graham • KFF Health News

Most of us lack a good understanding of what happens to our bodies later in life, so Dr. Rosanne Leipzig wrote “Honest Aging” to let people know what to expect.

More stories
Know your options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period
Know your options during Medicare’s annual enrollment period
Clearing up confusion: Here are the steps to enrolling in Medicare
Clearing up confusion: Here are the steps to enrolling in Medicare
Savvy Senior: What to watch out for with Medicare Advantage ads
Savvy Senior: What to watch out for with Medicare Advantage ads
Here are the Medicare premiums and deductible amounts for 2024
Here are the Medicare premiums and deductible amounts for 2024
On Medicare: What are the Part D changes for 2024?
On Medicare: What are the Part D changes for 2024?
Savvy Senior: Where to find help to pay for everyday needs
Savvy Senior: Where to find help to pay for everyday needs