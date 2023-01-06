44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

On Medicare: Applying under husband’s benefits adds enrollment wrinkle

By Toni King Toni Says
January 6, 2023 - 7:25 am
 
The change to enrolling in Medicare when turning 65 involves the start date of your Medicare Pa ...
The change to enrolling in Medicare when turning 65 involves the start date of your Medicare Part B coverage, which now begins the first day of the month after you sign up, if you sign up during the last three months of your initial enrollment period. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: I understand that starting Jan. 1 there are new Medicare enrollment rules when turning 65.

I have rheumatoid arthritis and my prescriptions are expensive. I turn 65 on Feb. 20 and need my Medicare to begin May 1; my husband is retiring and losing his company benefits as of that date.

I am a nonworking spouse and do not have enough work quarters to receive Medicare on my own. I do not know how to apply using my husband’s Medicare benefits. What do I do? — Mary Ann, Hempstead, Texas

Dear Mary Ann: The change to enrolling in Medicare when turning 65 involves the start date of your Medicare Part B coverage, which now begins the first day of the month after you sign up, if you sign up during the last three months of your initial enrollment period.

(Before this change, if you signed up during the last three months of your IEP, your Medicare Part B coverage started two to three months after you enrolled.)

It is so important to ensure you enroll in Medicare correctly. Because you are short the 40 quarters of working and paying taxes to qualify under your Social Security number for Medicare, you will have to qualify under your husband’s Social Security number for Medicare (assuming he has the 40 quarters to qualify).

Call your local Social Security office or Social Security’s main number at 800-772-1213 to arrange an appointment, either over the phone or at a local Social Security office, and ask how to apply under your husband’s work record. You will need an original certified marriage license to show Social Security that you are married.

Set up a ssa.gov account prior to talking with a Social Security representative. Social Security will want you to enroll in Medicare online by visiting ssa.gov/benefits/medicare. You may go online and enroll in Medicare while talking with the representative who is guiding you through this process. Because you are short of the 40 work quarters, the process is a bit more complicated than for someone who is turning 65 and applying using their own benefits.

Medicare’s IEP is the seven-month period that comprises the three months before your 65th birthday, the month you turn 65 and the three months afterward.

Since you want your Medicare to begin May 1, I would advise you to enroll in Medicare in April, and that is when you would want to schedule your appointment with Social Security to explain your enrollment situation of not having enough quarters.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Diabetes drug trending on TikTok, running low in pharmacies
Diabetes drug trending on TikTok, running low in pharmacies
2
More kids sickened by edibles as legal pot grows
More kids sickened by edibles as legal pot grows
3
Jerry O’Connell’s key to happiness: ‘No expectations’
Jerry O’Connell’s key to happiness: ‘No expectations’
4
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
5
Savvy Senior: Important steps to take when a loved one dies
Savvy Senior: Important steps to take when a loved one dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
By performing a bone density test, your health care provider can determine your risk of fractur ...
Osteoporosis risk dictates need for bone density test
By Jeremiah Long Mayo Clinic News Network

Utilizing a low dose of X-rays, a bone density test is a quick, noninvasive way to measure the amount of calcium and other minerals in a segment of bone, usually the hips and spine.

An advanced directive includes a living will that specifies a person's end-of-life medical trea ...
Savvy Senior: Important steps to take when a loved one dies
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

The death of a family member can bring about a host of different tasks and responsibilities. Here’s a checklist to help keep a sad event from becoming even more difficult.

The diabetes drug Ozempic has been in shortage for about four months amid social media hype ove ...
Diabetes drug trending on TikTok, running low in pharmacies
By Emma Court Bloomberg News

Certain diabetes drugs, including Ozempic, have been in short supply recently for an unusual reason: Doctors are prescribing them to non-diabetics who want to use them for weight loss.

 
More kids sickened by edibles as legal pot grows
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the nation’s poison control centers from 2017 through 2021.

According to a survey by GoodRx, more than 70 percent of Americans have been exposed to medical ...
Check with doctor, not social media, on health matters
By Anagha Ramakrishnan The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to a survey by GoodRx, more than 70 percent of Americans have been exposed to medical misinformation, and 82 percent of that bad advice has come from social media.

Jerry O'Connell arrives at the Star Trek Day celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Sk ...
Jerry O’Connell’s key to happiness: ‘No expectations’
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“If you don’t expect, you’re not disappointed and life is full of sweet surprises,” the 48-year-old actor says of a lesson he learned at age 12 after starring in “Stand by Me.”

Weight-bearing exercises, such as weightlifting, walking, jogging and tai chi, can boost bone s ...
Proper nutrition, exercise can help ward off osteoporosis
By Dr. Taryn Smith Mayo Clinic News Network

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes the bones to thin and lose their strength. When bones become weaker, sudden fractures can occur, even with minimal trauma.

Screen time increases the chances of OCD diagnosis in preteens, according to a new study. (Gett ...
Research links screen time to risk for OCD in children
By Brendan Rascius The Charlotte Observer

Every hour preteens spent playing video games each day was associated with a 13 percent increase in the odds of developing OCD, according to a new study.

More stories for you
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
On Medicare: What to know about choosing a home health care agency
On Medicare: What to know about choosing a home health care agency
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
Savvy Senior: Tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids
Savvy Senior: Tips for buying over-the-counter hearing aids