On Medicare: Turning 65 with questions about enrollment timing

Dear Toni: I turn 65 on Oct. 20 and am preparing to retire in February. I have a question about my enrollment timing.

I plan to work through January to help with the transition of my job responsibilities. I am planning to enroll in Medicare Parts A and B during my Medicare enrollment period and not delay Part B. I understand that I will be paying for Part B when I don’t need it because I am still working, with employer health coverage.

I want to make sure that I am enrolled in Medicare Part B before my turning-65 enrollment period ends and I can begin a Medicare supplement Plan G on Feb. 1 when I retire. — Bill, Houston

Dear Bill: Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Medicare changed the effective date schedule for those turning 65. You will benefit from this change. Before, if you signed up during the last three months of your initial enrollment period (IEP), your Medicare Part B coverage started two to three months after you enrolled. Now you can sign up during the last three months of your IEP and have your Part B coverage begin the first day of the month after you sign up.

Bill, your “turning 65” Medicare Part B can begin Feb. 1; you do not have to pay for it to begin in October, the month that you turn 65. Also, because your Part B will begin on Feb. 1, you can also enroll in a Medicare supplement Plan G to start Feb. 1.

Medicare’s IEP is a seven-month span: three months before your 65th birthday, the month you turn 65 and three months after that.

Americans must set up a ssa.gov account online before enrolling in Medicare, and before turning 65.

Below is a summary of the initial enrollment period’s seven-month timeline:

■ If enrolling during the three months before you turn 65, your Medicare begins the first day of the month you turn 65. Since Bill will turn 65 on Oct. 20, he can enroll in Medicare Parts A and B in July, August or September for an Oct. 1 effective date.

■ When enrolling in Medicare the month you turn 65 and the three months afterward, your Medicare Part A will always begin the month you turn 65.

■ If enrolling the month you turn 65, then Medicare Part B will begin the on the first day of the following month. Bill can choose to enroll in October and his Medicare Part B will begin Nov. 1.

■ If enrolling one month after you turn 65, your Medicare Part B will begin the first of the next month. If Bill enrolls in November, his Part B begins Dec. 1.

■ If enrolling two months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the next month. If Bill enrolls in December, his Part B would begin Jan. 1.

■ If enrolling three months after you turn 65, your Medicare will begin the following month.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.