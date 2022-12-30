46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Live Well

On Medicare: What to know about choosing a home health care agency

By Toni King Toni Says
December 30, 2022 - 7:36 am
 
Home health care includes nursing care, physical therapy and other medical needs for Medicare r ...
Home health care includes nursing care, physical therapy and other medical needs for Medicare recipients who are homebound. (Getty Images)

Dear Toni: My mother-in-law is 85 and lives on her own in an independent living facility. After a hospitalization in November, she needed 24-hour medical care when she went home.

The hospital and the manager of the facility where she lives told us that Medicare would not pay for 24-hour home health care because she wanted to be at home and not go to a skilled nursing facility, which she was offered.

The services the independent living facility offers are not Medicare certified and she must pay for at-home care herself. This is now costing us a fortune.

A friend told me about home health care and that Medicare will pay for it. I have investigated home health care agencies on the Medicare website and found more than 700 that are Medicare-certified in my area. How can we make the right Medicare decision choosing a home health care provider? — Jennifer, Little Rock, Arkansas.

Dear Jennifer: The 24-hour care that your mother-in-law was offered, and that Medicare would pay for, is skilled nursing. With skilled nursing, the first 20 days are at no cost with days 21-100 costing $200 per day.

During your Toni Says consultation in November, you told me that your mother-in-law had a Plan F Medicare supplement, which would have paid for skilled nursing, leaving her with $0 out of pocket for her skilled nursing stay if it was medically necessary.

You also told me that she wanted to go home, refusing to go to the skilled nursing facility, and the 24-hour care at home is costing a fortune.

You are correct, trying to find the right home health care agency can be a daunting task because there are numerous Medicare-certified home health care agencies in your area to pick from. The National Association for Home Care &Hospice suggests asking several questions to help narrow your search, among them:

■ Is the agency Medicare certified?

■ Is the agency licensed by the state?

■ What are the credentials of the agency’s caregivers?

■ Are the health care professionals, nurses and caregivers employees agency or are they contract workers?

■ Do they provide a written plan of care for each patient?

Do not forget that there must be a medical need for Medicare to pay for the services provided by a home health care company. Home health care includes nursing care, physical therapy and other medical needs for Medicare recipients who are homebound. Medicare does not pay for custodial care such as making sure your mother-in-law has a daily bath, gets dressed or is ready to go to bed. You will pay for custodial care on an hourly basis.

To receive home health care:

■ A doctor must order home health care and sign the plan.

■ The home health care agency then must schedule a face-to-face meeting with the patient and family members to cover what care and services are needed.

■ The plan of care and certification will last up to 60 days.

■ The 60-day plan of care should be recertified if the patient is improving, and the doctor must sign to approve the recertification periods.

Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. For a Medicare checkup, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
These foods can lead to greater risk of cognitive decline
These foods can lead to greater risk of cognitive decline
2
Busy but balanced, Kate Hudson embraces laughter and joy
Busy but balanced, Kate Hudson embraces laughter and joy
3
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
4
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
How pneumonia infections happen and who’s most at risk
5
Are you an optimist? Your health may depend on it
Are you an optimist? Your health may depend on it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Weight-bearing exercises, such as weightlifting, walking, jogging and tai chi, can boost bone s ...
Proper nutrition, exercise can help ward off osteoporosis
By Dr. Taryn Smith Mayo Clinic News Network

Osteoporosis is a condition that causes the bones to thin and lose their strength. When bones become weaker, sudden fractures can occur, even with minimal trauma.

Screen time increases the chances of OCD diagnosis in preteens, according to a new study. (Gett ...
Research links screen time to risk for OCD in children
By Brendan Rascius The Charlotte Observer

Every hour preteens spent playing video games each day was associated with a 13 percent increase in the odds of developing OCD, according to a new study.

Several studies have linked optimism with greater longevity. (Getty Images)
Are you an optimist? Your health may depend on it
By Judith Graham Kaiser Health News

Multiple studies show a strong association between higher levels of optimism and a reduced risk of conditions such as heart disease, stroke and cognitive impairment.

Consuming ultraprocessed foods can lead to greater risk of cognitive decline as we age, a new s ...
These foods can lead to greater risk of cognitive decline
By Nancy Clanton The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new study finds ultraprocessed foods can lead to greater risk of cognitive decline as we age. And you don’t have to eat much to be affected.

Kate Hudson plays Birdie in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." (Netflix)
Busy but balanced, Kate Hudson embraces laughter and joy
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The 43-year-old actress admits to being a bundle of nerves before the “Glass Onion” premiere — “It wasn’t until the first explosion of laughter that I calmed down.”

Obstructive sleep apnea affects an estimated 20 million to 30 million people in the U.S. (Getty ...
What are the surgical options to treat sleep apnea?
By Dr. Christopher Viozzi Mayo Clinic News Network

People with sleep apnea not only suffer from lack of restorative sleep. They also are at risk of many medical problems, including high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends children (and parents) limit added sugar ...
6 tips to limit kids’ sugar intake during the holidays
By Dr. Nimali Fernando American Academy of Pediatrics

“Can I have a treat?” “I want candy!” That might sound familiar, especially this time of year when holiday treats abound.

According to U.S. Census data, 19 percent of Americans households carry medical debt, including ...
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Medical debt has unfortunately become a chronic problem in this country. To help you slash your health care bills, here are some tips recommended by experts.

More stories for you
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Inpatient vs. outpatient: Why it matters under original Medicare
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Will Medicare cover injections given in a doctor’s office?
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
Savvy Senior: How to reduce your medical bills
The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans
The ins and outs of Medicare supplement guaranteed issue plans
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Savvy Senior: Tips for long-distance caregivers
Savvy Senior: Tips for long-distance caregivers