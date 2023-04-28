81°F
Live Well

On Nutrition: Do’s and don’ts for feeding infants

By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service
April 28, 2023 - 10:16 am
 
Starting at about 6 months, continue breast milk or iron-fortified infant formula and begin to introduce nutrient-dense complementary foods, writes Barbara Intermill. (Teresa A Kenney/Dreamstime)
Starting at about 6 months, continue breast milk or iron-fortified infant formula and begin to introduce nutrient-dense complementary foods, writes Barbara Intermill. (Teresa A Kenney/Dreamstime/TNS)

I recently had a conversation with a young mom who was surprised to hear some of the new guidelines for feeding infants in the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 (www.dietaryguidelines.gov). The recommendations are updated every five years by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services.

One of the best ways to start an infant off on the path of lifelong healthy nutrition, experts say, is to feed human milk exclusively for at least the first six months of life.

Starting at about 6 months, continue breast milk or iron-fortified infant formula and begin to introduce nutrient-dense complementary foods. Especially important at 6 months are foods rich in iron and zinc, minerals needed for a baby’s fast-growing nervous system and immune function. (Infants are normally born with enough stored iron to last about six months. That’s why they need additional sources after this time.)

Recommended iron-rich foods include iron-fortified infant cereal, meats and seafood. Foods on the zinc-rich list include zinc-fortified infant cereal, meat and beans.

Why meat? This panel of experts has recognized it as a nutrient-dense food — one that packs iron, zinc, protein and other nutrients into every bite.

Along with these foods, parents are encouraged to give their baby a variety of tastes, textures and food groups, including baby-consistency fruits, veggies, eggs and yogurt.

Here’s a new recommendation: Instead of avoiding potentially allergenic foods such as peanuts, wheat, shellfish and soy, introduce them along with other foods around 6 months. Research has shown that introducing these foods in the first year of life can reduce the likelihood of an allergy. Consult your child’s pediatrician for the safest way to do this, especially if your little one is at high risk for allergies.

There are also some “don’ts” for feeding babies.

Do not introduce solid foods before 4 months of age. Babies must be developmentally ready to swallow by showing these signs:

— Can control their neck so the head doesn’t wobble.

— an sit up alone or with support.

— Can bring objects to their mouth.

— Can try to grasp small objects.

— Can swallow baby-consistency food without pushing it back out.

Do not feed infants any raw or cooked honey until after 1 year of age. Babies can get seriously ill or die if the honey contains Clostridium botulinum, the organism that causes botulism.

Do not give foods that have not been pasteurized (heat treated to kill harmful bacteria) such as unpasteurized juices, milk, yogurt or cheese.

Do not switch to regular cow’s milk from breast milk or infant formula until your child reaches 12 months. Their digestive tracts are not mature enough until then.

Do not feed foods an infant could choke on, including hot dogs, candy, nuts, raw carrots, grapes, popcorn or chunks of peanut butter.

Barbara Intermill is a registered dietitian nutritionist and syndicated columnist. Email her at barbara@quinnessentialnutrition.com.

