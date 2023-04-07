On Nutrition: Is Himalayan sea salt a healthier alternative?

Consuming too much salt can lead to serious health conditions. Many consumers are turning to Himalayan sea salt.

Consuming too much salt can lead to serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke.

Many consumers are turning to Himalayan sea salt, which can now be found in almost any grocery store. Claims are Himalayan salt and other sea salts are a healthier alternative than regular table salt.

Are the claims true?

Dr. Regis Fernandes, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, says before you stock up on Himalayan sea salt there are some things you should know.

Himalayan sea salt often comes in pinkish-colored crystals along with claims that it contains special healing properties. But Fernandes says that Himalayan sea salt is basically the same as regular table salt.

“Salt is sodium chloride, and Himalayan salt, pink salt, rock salt or sea salt, all of these are also sodium chloride,” he explains.

The American Heart Association recommends healthy adults consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium chloride per day. That is the equivalent of about one teaspoon of regular table salt.

“One teaspoon of rock salt, sea salt or Himalayan salt has 2,200 milligrams, so they’re very close. So it is important not to overuse those,” Fernandes adds.

Himalayan sea salt has a slight amount of minerals, which can give it a pink hue. However, Fernandes believes the healthiest choice is to limit your sodium intake altogether.

“Salt increases our blood pressure, and high blood pressure is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and other vascular problems, like stroke, for example,” he says. “What we tell patients is salt is salt, it is all the same thing, so you have to be careful how you use them.”