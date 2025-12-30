One exercise to avoid if you’re over 60 and want to protect joint health

While regular strength training can protect your bones, there is one type of exercise people over 60 should avoid to protect their joints.

While regular strength training can protect against bone and muscle loss, people over 60 should avoid hihg-impact jumping exercises to protect their joints. (Getty Images)

If you’re 60 or older and experience joint pain, that’s understandable. According to the Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, 60 percent of adults ages 50 to 80 have arthritis, with half specifically having osteoarthritis.

Whether arthritis is something you are personally battling or you want to protect yourself from it, prioritizing joint health is increasingly important.

“As we age, the protective cartilage that cushions our joints naturally wears down. Repetitive movements, whether through exercise, like running, cycling, swimming or daily activity, accelerate this wear and tear, leaving less protection between the bones,” says Baltazar Villanueva, a personal trainer and nutrition coach at Relentless Spirit Personal Training &Nutrition.

Villanueva adds that another reason why joint pain becomes more common with age is the reduction of synovial fluid (the lubricant inside the joints). This decrease, he says, makes joints feel stiffer.

“On top of that, muscle loss becomes more common in sedentary individuals, leaving the joints to take on more of the load,” he says.

While regular strength training can protect against bone and muscle loss, there is one type of exercise that personal trainers say people over 60 should avoid to protect their joints.

One exercise to avoid

If you are over 60 and want to protect your joints, Renee Moten, a personal trainer specializing in knee pain reduction, recommends avoiding high-impact jumping exercises, such as jumping rope, jump squats and jumping jacks.

“The problem with jumping exercises is the landing. Landing properly and using the shock-absorbing muscles is a must to protect your joints,” she says.

Noelle McKenzie, the CEO and co-founder of Leading Edge Personal Trainers, adds that another reason why high-impact jumping exercises are bad for joints is that they place repeated stress on them.

“These exercises primarily impact the knees, hips and ankles, as these joints absorb most of the impact when landing,” she says.

Villanueva says both adults who have exercised regularly for years and adults who are primarily sedentary are vulnerable to joint pain from high-impact jumping exercises. For people who exercise regularly, he explains that high-impact jumping exercises add more wear and tear to joints. For those who are sedentary, the muscles and joints may have weakened over time and may not be used to such intense stress.

While the knees bear the most impact from high-intensity jumping exercises, Moten explains that these types of exercises can cause pain to occur throughout the body. “Knee pain can turn into hip and back pain if (the kinetic chain) is out of balance,” she says.

Five alternative exercises

Here’s the good news: Moten says older adults don’t need to do high-impact jumping exercises anyway. These types of exercises are primarily done to get your heart rate up, and Moten says there are plenty of other, safer ways to do that.

Here are a few exercises the personal trainers say can be done instead of high-impact jumping exercises:

High-knee jogging in place: Jog in place, bringing your knees to hip-level or higher on each drive. Continue for one minute.

Mountain climbers: Get into plank position, with your hands and toes on the floor. Bring your right knee as close to your chest as you can. Switch legs, bringing your left knee close to your chest. Continue, switching legs each time for one minute.

Pendulum leg swings: Stand next to a chair or countertop, holding on to it with one hand for support. Swing one leg backward and forward, like a pendulum. After one minute, switch sides.

Walking lunges: Stand up straight with your feet hip-width distance apart. Step forward with your right leg, lowering your left knee right above the ground as you step. Then, step forward with your left leg, lowering your right knee right above the ground as you step. Repeat for one minute.

Step-ups: For this exercise, Villanueva says to choose a step height that’s challenging, but not stressful on the knee. Keep your back straight and core tight as you step up. Slowly step back to the starting position. Repeat for one minute.

In addition to these five exercises, Villanueva says yoga and tai chi are excellent for mobility, flexibility and balance while placing minimal stress on the joints. He also says aquatic exercise is a great option. “Water provides natural resistance without the impact, making swimming or water aerobics a fantastic alternative,” he says.

As you can see, there’s no need to put your joints at risk doing high-impact jumping exercises. Support your joints and they’ll support you.