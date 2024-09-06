Our influential generation is still booming

Our generation changed America in profound ways, but our story is far from over. Embrace the future with the same spirit that defined our formative years.

Young fans cheer the arrival of the Beatles at New York City's Plaza Hotel on Feb. 7, 1964. Among baby boomers' notable cultural impacts was popularizing the music of the British Invasion. (AP Photo)

Our baby boomer generation, born between 1946 and 1964, has profoundly affected American society. We emerged in a time of significant growth, with 45 percent more births than the Silent Generation before us.

This surge necessitated the construction of new schools and other infrastructure to accommodate our large numbers. But our generation didn’t just fill classrooms. We reshaped America in the mid-20th century and continue to influence it.

Today, there are approximately 73 million baby boomers in the U.S., outnumbering Generation X by nearly 10 million. This enduring presence is more than just a statistic; it reflects our ongoing influence.

Economically, baby boomers hold about 70 percent of the disposable income in the U.S., making us a crucial demographic for businesses. In 2020, we spent $8.7 trillion on goods and services, with projections suggesting this could rise to $15 trillion by 2030. This economic power underscores our role in shaping market trends and consumer behavior.

Politically, we are a formidable force. As the largest voting bloc in the country, baby boomers have more registered voters than any other generation. Our collective voice can sway elections and shape policy decisions, reflecting our significant engagement in the nation’s political landscape.

Culturally, baby boomers have left an indelible mark. Our era was characterized by the youth counterculture of the 1960s and 1970s, a period of significant social change. We challenged traditional values and contributed to major movements in civil rights and women’s liberation. Baby boomer women became the largest female population to attend college, delay marriage and enter the workforce in unprecedented numbers.

One of our most notable cultural impacts was popular music’s British Invasion. Our enthusiasm and financial support as teenagers helped bands such as the Beatles achieve iconic status and millions of dollars in record sales. This influence continues today, with music and arts that baby boomers made popular still resonating across generations.

Our influence extends into the workforce. Many baby boomers are choosing to delay retirement, meaning there are five generations in the workforce for the first time in history. This multigenerational dynamic has led to the creation of roles like chief wisdom officers, experienced professionals and executives over 65 hired by major corporations and other companies to offer guidance and mentorship to young companies and startups. This trend highlights the ongoing value of our experience and knowledge.

In reflecting on our legacy, it’s clear that our generation changed America in profound ways. In our Long-Life Era, our impact remains vibrant and influential. We have navigated social change, driven economic growth and enriched cultural landscapes, leaving a legacy that extends far beyond our own lifetimes.

Baby boomers, let’s embrace the future with the same spirit that defined our formative years. As we move forward, let’s carry with us the energy and optimism that have always defined us.

We have the power not only to shape our own futures but to inspire the generations that follow. Our story is far from over, and the strength we bring to our lives and communities will continue to be a beacon of change and progress. Here’s to the next chapter of our extraordinary journey — may it be filled with purpose, passion and the unyielding determination to make our biggest impact now in our Long-Life Era, just as we did decades earlier.

Marla Letizia is founder of the Long-Life Era community, which encourages Americans 50 and older to rethink their later years. Learn more at longlifemindset.com or facebook.com/groups/longlifeera.