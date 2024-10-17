Pair of Vegas headliners laugh off advancing years

Old pals Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer took a break from rehearsals for “Love & Laughter” at The Cosmo to share their good life tips.

Toni Braxton and Cedric the Entertainer perform their "Love & Laughter" show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

If you were wondering what Cedric the Entertainer got for hitting the big 6-0 this year, the secret is out.

“We introduced the new Vegas show on my actual 60th birthday a few months ago, and it was fantastic. Curtain up. Sixty! Ever since that night I’ve been running this number 60. This is a great time in my life,” he says.

On a warm October day in Los Angeles, his friend and co-headliner Toni Braxton joins the phone conversation: “I got a little bit of time, but soon, I’ll be what I’m calling ‘60-fine.’ Or maybe I should say ‘60-sexy,’ ” the 57-year-old Grammy Award-winning superstar shares.

Braxton puts it all in perspective. “My kids tell me that there is not much of a difference between your 50s and 60s. They will say, ‘You’re still born in the 1900s!’ ”

Good-natured digs and “boomer” comments aside, she says, the point is simple. “If you feel young, you are young. It’s really all about being happy. Let’s remember one thing about aging, everyone: The goal is old age.”

And if you reach a few other milestones along the way, such as a new Las Vegas show, that’s not too shabby either.

The pair’s “Love &Laughter” production returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas this weekend and is due back Dec. 20 and 21. They joined forces at The Chelsea for a show that blends music, comedy and storytelling.

Braxton, star of the reality series “Braxton Family Values,” and Cedric, star of the TV sitcom “The Neighborhood,” took a break from rehearsals to share their good life tips:

Do something special

How did this show come together? “Toni got my number off the internet and searched me out. She would just call and call,” Cedric jokes. “No, we’ve actually been friends for a long, long time. We would just hang out. I was surprised that she has this crazy sense of humor. I said, ‘Toni, we gotta do something together. Something different.’ ” Braxton adds, “We wanted to do something special … something Sonny and Cher, Donny and Marie. We fell in love with the idea of combining comedy and music.”

Fate intervenes

But did she actually stalk him? “I did that!” Braxton says with a laugh. “The truth is, our kids went to school together, so we saw each other at school events. Our kids even dated.” How did that go? “Cedric would be waiting for them to come home. I’m waiting. We’re good if you make curfew,” she says. Cedric adds, “Yeah, I definitely have to be involved. The machine is working.”

Good old days

Cedric says the first time he performed in Vegas, there was a major glitch. “I was a young performer doing a show at the old Sands when Jerry Lewis was still working those stages. My first show and all the lights went out when I was performing. We even had to evacuate the whole building. It was crazy, but it made for a memorable night. Once the lights went back on, I went back in and finished the show.”

Braxton says her first time in Vegas was a stop at the MGM Grand while touring with Kenny G. “I wanted to know everything about Vegas legends, such as where did Cher perform,” she recalls. “It was great to be on that Vegas stage. I felt, ‘Wow, this is one of the best moments of your life. Just take it all in.’ ”

Work it out

How do both stars stay looking and feeling good? “I’m juicing right now,” Cedric says, admitting, “I’m not a big fan of exercise, but I do go to spin class. I find I’m loving these chair workouts. They’re harder than you think. I know sitting in a chair and working out sounds relaxing, but you really do sweat.”

Braxton prefers a bit more intense regimen. “I work out six days a week,” she says. “I love it. I love the endorphins. Even if the weather is bad, I walk my 10,000 steps. I do know how to pace myself. When you’re a bit mature, pacing becomes important.”

Ignore naysayers

“When I was starting out, I was told that my voice was too androgynous or even weird. I heard, ‘You will always be a backup singer. You will never be a lead singer,’ ” Braxton recalls, adding with joyous attitude, “How you like me now?’ The point is you can never let anyone else determine your worth.” Cedric adds, “Everyone has that moment when you start to doubt your own dreams. You put your own stuff in a box. But something special happens every single time in life when you say, ‘I’ve been scared for nothing. I’m ready to go for it.’ ”

Celebrate the milestones

“Yeah, I wasn’t freaked out about turning 60 last spring,” Cedric says. “Sure, when I was growing up, 50 used to be old. Then, I actually got to 50 in life and realized, ‘You’re still here. You even have your sex symbol-ness!’ ” He laughs. “I said, ‘Listen, 60 is like being a fine wine. That’s me. Call me a Rothschild.’ ”