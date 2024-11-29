42°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Pharmacies are yanking cold medicines from shelves. So what are the options now?

The FDA has proposed ending the use of oral phenylephrine, a common ingredient in many cold and ...
The FDA has proposed ending the use of oral phenylephrine, a common ingredient in many cold and allergy medicines, and some pharmacies already are yanking the popular products off shelves. (Dreamstime)
More Stories
The Food and Drug Administration has said the expiration dates of rapid COVID-19 tests are subj ...
What you should know about expired COVID tests
There are two new RSV immunizations available. Babies are protected by either their mother bein ...
What are the options for protecting babies from RSV?
Apple Watch Series 10 are seen on display at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new products launc ...
Tracking your health with a device? Here’s what could happen with the data
Diets that emphasize nutrient-rich, whole foods such as fatty fish, colorful fruits and vegetab ...
The 3 best foods for brain health, according to doctors
By Cindy Krischer Goodman South Florida Sun Sentinel
November 29, 2024 - 7:19 am
 

Feeling stuffy and ready to reach for NyQuil, Mucinex or Sudafed PE?

Not so fast.

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed ending the use of oral phenylephrine, a common ingredient in many cold and allergy medicines — and some pharmacies already are yanking the popular products off shelves.

Florida researchers have been studying the effectiveness of oral phenylephrine for two decades. As far back as 2005, researchers at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy had suspected that this ingredient doesn’t relieve nasal congestion, even though it has been widely used for that purpose. The researchers evaluated multiple studies done on oral phenylephrine and combined them into a meta-analysis. They concluded that medications with the ingredient work no better than placebo pills in patients with cold and allergy congestion.

“For 20 years, we have been telling everyone who will listen that oral phenylephrine doesn’t work,” said Dr. Randy Hatton, a University of Florida College of Pharmacy professor. “We have been teaching pharmacy students that it doesn’t work. We hear from pharmacists who know it doesn’t work. And we actually did something about it.”

Hatton and a University of Florida professor, Dr. Leslie Hendeles, took their findings to the FDA, more than once. Finally, in September 2023, the federal agency convened a committee and issued a proposed order.

“They looked at all the evidence we looked at and did an in-depth evaluation of what we had been looking at for years,” Hatton said.

The FDA is allowing the public to comment for the next six months before it decides whether to pull medications with oral phenylephrine from shelves. But some retail pharmacies aren’t waiting. CVS stopped selling products with phenylephrine last year. Other major pharmacies, including Walgreens and Rite Aid, still stock products containing the drug, but say they are monitoring the FDA’s actions.

So, what are some options for people suffering from congestion without their go-to medicines?

Hatton said nasal sprays with phenylephrine are an option.

“In spray form, phenylephrine causes nasal constriction and opens up passages,” he said. “But only use the sprays for three to five days. People who keep taking them get rebound congestion.”

Doctors and pharmacists also recommend other options:

■ Intranasal steroids like Flonase and Nasonex, or over-the-counter nasal sprays with oxymetazoline such as Afrin and Zicam.

■ Saline irrigation devices, like a neti pot, that help wash sinuses out (but only use distilled water, not tap).

■ Nasal saline sprays, like Sinex or Simply Saline, which also use a saltwater solution to irrigate sinuses.

■ Products with pseudoephedrine, the ingredient in Sudafed, which can be found behind the pharmacy counter.

■ Oral antihistamines like Zyrtec, Allegra and Claritin, which clear nasal congestion associated with allergies.

“If you have questions, talk to the pharmacists. They are trained in nonprescription drugs. Just ask, does this work for congestion?” Hatton advises.

Those seeking nonmedication options may try:

■ Spicy foods, which can create a burning sensation from a chemical called capsaicin, causing a runny nose that drains mucus from sinuses.

■ Steam from a hot shower or a warm compress placed over the nose.

■ Humidifiers.

MOST READ: LIVE WELL
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Food and Drug Administration has said the expiration dates of rapid COVID-19 tests are subj ...
What you should know about expired COVID tests
By Morayo Ogunbayo The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You probably have a cabinet full of rapid COVID-19 tests you’ve accumulated. The expiration dates have come closer and closer

There are two new RSV immunizations available. Babies are protected by either their mother bein ...
What are the options for protecting babies from RSV?
By Mary Caserta American Academy of Pediatrics

RSV is the most common cause of hospitalization in infants under 1 year old. The infection can spread to the lungs and cause serious breathing problems.

Diets that emphasize nutrient-rich, whole foods such as fatty fish, colorful fruits and vegetab ...
The 3 best foods for brain health, according to doctors
By Emily Laurence | Parade

When it comes to aging, most people don’t just want to survive into old age, they want to thrive. Part of that means staying mentally sharp.

Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Wicked' on Mond ...
Cynthia Erivo sees ‘Wicked’ wish come true
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“It feels like things happened really fast, but the truth is it has taken a long time to get to this point in life,” she says of starring in the movie musical.

Deep breathing can be an effective way to reduce stress at work, studies show. But on the job, ...
Try this simple act to reduce stress, anxiety
By Cathy Bussewitz The Associated Press

Chronic, unmanaged stress, which increases the risk of heart disease and stroke, can be as harmful to our health as secondhand smoke, research shows.

When performing step-ups maintain good posture throughout the movement, and keep the whole foot ...
3 exercises to strengthen your glute muscles
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

Your glutes affect mobility and stability of the hip, provide proper tracking of the knee and aid in reducing stress on the lower back and hamstrings.

MORE STORIES