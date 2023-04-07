56°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Precautions to keep medications from poisoning children

By Dr. Elizabeth Murray American Academy of Pediatrics
April 7, 2023 - 8:12 am
 
Store all medications in a cupboard or on high shelf, well out of a child’s sight. (Gett ...
Store all medications in a cupboard or on high shelf, well out of a child’s sight. (Getty Images)

Every year, about 50,000 U.S. children visit the emergency room because they swallowed something potentially dangerous. The good news is that most of those children go home without having suffered any serious harm. The scary news is that about 9,000 children need to be hospitalized, and some die from poisoning.

Today, opioids are the most common substance contributing to fatal poisonings among children age 5 and under. The proportion of opioid-related poisonings are on the rise, contributing to 52.2 percent of deaths in 2018 compared with 24.1 percent of poisoning-related deaths in 2005, a new study shows.

Children are curious. Exploring what objects feel and taste like is part of how they learn about the world around them. There are some steps that caregivers can take whether at home or visiting others to help prevent a tragedy.

Some tips to keep medications out of the hands of children:

Store all medications in a cupboard or on a high shelf, well out of a child’s sight. In about half of over-the-counter medication poisonings, the child climbed onto a chair, toy or other object to reach the medication.

Keep medicines in their original containers, with child-safety caps.

If there are controlled substances (such as prescription pain medications or ADHD medicine) consider using a locked box for extra safety.

Keep track of how many pills are in the bottle and write the start date on the label. This way, if a spill occurs, you’ll know if any are missing.

When giving your child medicine, lean over a counter or table. This helps contain any accidental spills.

Any medication can be dangerous, so treat all products with the same respect. We worry about opioids, but some blood pressure and diabetes medications can be fatal to a toddler who swallows only one pill.

If a medication spills, vacuum or sweep the area as an extra precaution to ensure nothing is missed.

Dispose of unused medications — especially opioids — at pharmacies, drug “take back” programs or doctors’ offices.

Know basic first aid and keep the Poison Center Number (800-222-1222) stored in your phone.

Get into the practice of safe medication storage, starting as soon as your baby is born.

Sometimes children are prescribed painkillers for an injury or medical concern. While many people believe opioids work best for pain, recent studies show that nonopioid medicines such as ibuprofen and naproxen, as well as nonmedical approaches, can be just as effective.

If children continue to have severe pain, a doctor may prescribe a pain reliever that contains an opioid. If your child is prescribed an opioid, it is important to monitor your child’s use of it. It should be taken exactly as prescribed, and for the shortest time necessary. Also consider talking with the doctor about co-prescribing naloxone, which can prevent opioid overdose deaths, whenever an opioid is prescribed.

Children who learn about medication safety at home are less likely to use drugs than those who don’t learn this at home. Start talking about medication safety early by advising young children not to take any pills without asking you first.

Dr. Elizabeth Murray is board-certified in pediatrics and pediatric emergency medicine. She is an assistant professor in Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine at the University of Rochester.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
2
Does original Medicare have a health care network?
Does original Medicare have a health care network?
3
Affleck, Damon fly high with an assist from Jordan
Affleck, Damon fly high with an assist from Jordan
4
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
5
Savvy Senior: Tips for choosing an assisted living facility
Savvy Senior: Tips for choosing an assisted living facility
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vega ...
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
By Dr. Raj Palraj Mayo Clinic News Network

Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

Fitness experts, from left, Andrea Orbeck, Nicole Stuart and Desi Bartlett authored “Total Bo ...
Fitness trainers share tips for women approaching menopause
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

If you’re a woman anticipating or experiencing menopause-related physical or mental changes, a trio of female fitness experts have written just the book for you.

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon pose for a portrait to promote the film "Air" on Mo ...
Affleck, Damon fly high with an assist from Jordan
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The showbiz pals’ latest movie, “Air,” tells how Nike partnered with the basketball great to create the most iconic sneaker line of all time: the Air Jordan.

Assisted living facilities can be good options for seniors who want or need help with daily act ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for choosing an assisted living facility
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Assisted living facilities are residential communities that offer different levels of health or personal care services for seniors who want or need help with daily living.

There is no network of hospitals, doctors or any medical provider with original Medicare. Howev ...
Does original Medicare have a health care network?
By Toni King Toni Says

About to turn 65, a Toni Says reader with a heart issue wonders if he should enroll in original Medicare, go with an Advantage plan or keep his COBRA coverage.

If your goal is a heart-healthy exercise program, two key factors to keep in mind are duration ...
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
By Marty Velasco Hames Mayo Clinic News Network

You’re getting to the gym regularly. Walking around the block. Maybe aerobics class is your go-to. But is your exercise routine the best for your heart health?

More stories for you
Ask the Pediatrician: Does legal cannabis send a harmful message to kids?
Ask the Pediatrician: Does legal cannabis send a harmful message to kids?
Study backs use of new cholesterol drug without statin side effect
Study backs use of new cholesterol drug without statin side effect
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
What to know about prescription drugs promising weight loss
Ask the Pediatrician: How to transition babies from bottle to cup
Ask the Pediatrician: How to transition babies from bottle to cup
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month