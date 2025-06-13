Pressed for time? This 15-minute workout hits all your muscles

Even if you only have a few minutes to spare, you can still reap the benefits of the Tabata training method of HIIT.

A 15-minute high-intensity interval training, or HIIT, workout helps the body in several ways. It boosts metabolism, build strength and reduces fat mass. (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to add some kick to your workout and save time while doing it, it’s probably time to try a 15-minute HIIT workout.

“HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, essentially means you train at your maximum effort for brief, timed intervals against rest intervals for a duration of 10 to 30 minutes,” says Jillian Michaels, a health and fitness expert and creator of the Fitness app.

This type of workout has evolved over the years from just being done on a stationary bike.

“HIIT training can be done with sprints, stairs, rowers, bikes, and even elliptical,” Michaels explains. “You can also utilize traditional calisthenic exercises like burpees, squat jumps, mountain climbers, jump rope, jumping jacks, etc. Some even use ball slams, battle ropes or kettlebell swings.”

A 15-minute HIIT workout helps the body in several ways: It boosts metabolism, build strength and reduces fat mass.

“It’s important to note that the Tabata protocol is four minutes. When I do recommend Tabata, it’s after a relatively moderate training session to max out my burn at the end of the workout,” Michaels says.

Another nice bonus of a 15-minute HIIT workout is that you can do it without equipment, unless you want to add kettlebells and jump ropes. Here’s a workout to get you started:

15-minute HIIT workout

■ 5 exercises total.

■ 3 sets per exercise.

■ 40 seconds on, 20-second rest.

Workout: 3 rounds for 15 minutes, 40 seconds full-out, 20-second break

■ Plank thrust, hop to squat.

■ Squat jump (if you have knee issues, remove the squat).

■ Ice skaters.

■ Lunge jump.

■ Burpee.

Cooldown: 2 minutes

A full-body workout

Now that you’ve tried a 15-minute HIIT workout (or are at least considering it), let’s look at what it does to your body.

■ You’ll burn a lot of calories: First, you burn a lot of calories with a HIIT workout. “HIIT training burns a ton of calories because you’re training at maximum effort, which requires more energy to perform the physical demands you are putting upon your body,” Michael says.

Not only are you burning more calories than a steady state of 45 minutes of cardio, but the intensity of the HIIT workout kicks your body’s repair cycle into overdrive, making you burn more fat and calories overall.

■ Your metabolism speeds up: Even when you’re sitting there resting, you’re burning calories thanks to your metabolic rate. Basal metabolic rate (BMR) is how many calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic life-sustaining functions. Your resting metabolic rate (RMR) is how many calories your body burns while at rest.

“HIIT training increases your metabolic rate after the workout is over though a physiological effect called EPOC, or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption,” explains Michaels. “EPOC happens because your body is trying to return to homeostasis or the state it was in before the workout. HIIT training greatly boosts your EPOC because it’s a workout that utilizes more oxygen consumption which burns more calories during the workout and after it’s over.”

■ It will help you get fit faster: With a 15-minute HIIT workout, you’re maximizing your results by getting fit faster. “Beyond calorie burning, HIIT training makes you an all-around better athlete more quickly than many other modalities of fitness,” Michaels explains. “This is because HIIT workouts are more intense and therefore put more stress on the body. The body must adapt to this stress quickly in order to preserve itself. So, the entire body becomes better conditioned at a faster pace to handle the HIIT workouts, from bone density to muscle maintenance and cardiovascular conditioning. HIIT training is incredibly effective.”

■ HIIT saves time: Say goodbye to spending hours at the gym. A HIIT workout takes a few minutes into your lunch break or before dinner. The time saved allows you to concentrate on other tasks throughout the day. When you realize how much HIIT helps without putting too much of a damper on your schedule, it can motivate you to do the workout consistently.

“HIIT training is extremely efficient. Many people don’t have the time for long, drawn-out workouts and HIIT training is quick but powerfully effective. In 15 to 20 minutes, you can reap as much benefit as a 45-minute steady-state cardio session,” Michaels says.

■ HIIT gets you healthier: Getting in shape and toning your body is an upside to HIIT training, but there are other long-term health benefits as well. “HIIT training lowers blood pressure and resting heart rate, lowers blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity. Plus, it can even help maintain muscle mass and improve bone density,” Michaels says.

While HIIT helps to sneak in a good workout when you’re crunched for time, it should not be your only exercise routine. “If you’re only doing HIIT training, then your workout will be imbalanced,” Michaels warns. “You need to train in all modalities of fitness. It’s important to have training days that focus on strength and some that focus on flexibility and mobility.”

Another caveat is that HIIT is meant to be a short, intense workout. Training for too long might leave you more exhausted and may strain your muscles, increasing your risk of injury. So you shouldn’t feel guilty about only doing 15 minutes of exercise.