Rachel Brosnahan finds marvelous motivation in new alter ego

Of all the profound lines Superman has uttered over the decades, there is one more powerful than a locomotive.

“Hey, it’s going to be OK,” the Man of Steel says in one of the comic books. It’s a life motto that actress Rachel Brosnahan takes to heart.

In other words, not every day is going to be “up, up and away.”

“I believe if you’re taking bold risks and big swings, failure is inevitable, yet it shouldn’t be feared,” the 34-year-old Milwaukee native says. “When fear shows up, I’ll work hard to be motivated by that fear rather than be paralyzed by it.”

It’s helps to have a new screen alter ego who has been fearless for the ages.

In the new “Superman” film, opening next weekend, Brosnahan portrays Lois Lane to David Corenswet’s Superman, who must cope with his alien Kryptonian past and human childhood. They meet at the Daily Planet, of course, where he’s Clark Kent … and an entirely different man during a crisis.

Brosnahan, known for playing Midge Maisel on the Amazon hit “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” says, her new role “is wild, important and motivating. She’s somebody who doesn’t even understand the word ‘no.’ In fact, it’s motivating for her.”

She also found a deeper meaning in the new “Superman” film.

“I feel like we’re living through a moment where things are tough for some people,” Brosnahan says. “As much as people rag on superhero movies, they bring people joy and happiness. We need a little happiness now, so I’m excited to be able to share that with an audience.”

Brosnahan is married to actor Jason Ralph and lives in New York. Her good life advice:

Be ready

A fan of the Christopher Reeve-era Superman movies, Brosnahan jumped when the role of Lois Lane came up. A slew of A- list actresses auditioned — and then came the long wait. Brosnahan found out she nabbed the role in an odd spot. “I was in a bathroom at a restaurant in New York, and my phone rang. It said James Gunn. I thought, ‘Oh, God,’ and picked up the phone trying to make sure no one in my immediate area was flushing at the moment.”

Find inspiration

The actor has always been inspired by Lane’s tenacity. To find her inner working journalist, she spent time with print reporters from various newspapers to learn the job. “I wanted to really get inside the head of a news reporter, and so many were so generous with their time,” Brosnahan says.

What else does she find inspiring about Lane? “She’s ambitious, courageous, hungry and determined to get the greatest story of all time despite any personal cost. I also love that Lois evolves to fit the situation.”

Super duo

Her chemistry with Corenswet was palpable from the start, Brosnahan says. “He’s someone who is present and also has an eye on everything else at the same time,” she says. “He could be so intense in a scene, but if a lightbulb fell he would shove you away to safety. He also has this gentle way. It’s very lovely to be with someone in scenes who encourages you to up your game.”

Follow your path

Brosnahan grew up in Highland Park, Illinois, where she began acting in musical theater in kindergarten and then continued into junior high and high school. She graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. “When it came to acting, there was no Plan B,” she says. “I wanted to act because I didn’t want to be myself all of the time.”

Stay healthy

Brosnahan is used to marathon sessions on a TV set because “Mrs. Maisel” would film for 14-hour days in New York City. She says she avoided getting sick by drinking bone broth. “I have a fast metabolism, and I felt like I was dropping weight,” she says. “Bone broth has collagen and fat in it, along with all kinds of vitamins and minerals. I really think it helped me.”

Still marvelous

After five seasons, “Mrs. Maisel” wrapped it up. Does Brosnahan miss that hit series? “It was the greatest experience of my life and meant so much to me,” she shares. “She was unapologetically confident and not afraid of her voice. I find that inspiring, and it was always incredible to hear how that inspired other women. So, yes, I really do miss it. … More than anything else, I miss the people. You create a family on a long-running show. I still hang out with Alex (Borstein, who played her loyal manager Susie Myerson). We see each other all the time.”

Move on

Brosnahan says she doesn’t like to watch her own work. “I don’t think it’s good for anybody to look at themselves that much no matter what you do,” she says. “If you start nitpicking things you do, it makes you self-conscious. Film and TV are forever. You can’t change it once it’s done. You must do it and move on … which is good life advice.”