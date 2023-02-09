56°F
Live Well

Report highlights US health care woes despite high spending

By Michelle Fay Cortez Bloomberg News
February 9, 2023 - 11:48 am
 
The U.S. spends $10,687 per person each year on health care programs and insurance, plus anothe ...
The U.S. spends $10,687 per person each year on health care programs and insurance, plus another $1,225 for household out-of-pocket costs. (Getty Images)

The U.S. spends as much as three times more on health care per person as other high-income countries, yet residents are often less likely to visit doctors, according to a report that highlights poor returns for the nation’s large investment.

The pandemic has widened discordances between medical spending and health results in the U.S. and the rest of the world, findings from the Commonwealth Fund study show. The only high-income country that doesn’t guarantee access to health care, the U.S. spent almost 18 percent of its gross domestic product on health and related services in 2021.

The report adds to a litany of indicting data from the U.S., where half of adults are worried about medical costs that sometimes force them to delay or forgo care, according to a recent study, and life expectancy of 77 years ranks 39th among all nations. One glaring problem is that Americans visit the doctor just four times a year, trailing most other wealthy countries, perhaps because of cost and a lack of practicing physicians, the authors said.

The American health system “can seem designed to discourage people from using services,” they wrote in the report, U.S. Health Care from a Global Perspective, 2022: Accelerating Spending, Worsening Outcomes. “High out-of-pocket costs lead nearly half of working-age adults to skip or delay getting needed care.”

The U.S. spends $10,687 per person each year on health care programs and insurance, plus another $1,225 for household out-of-pocket costs, the research found. That compares to less than $4,000 for both components in South Korea, the lowest of 13 countries the group tracked, and just over $7,000 in Germany, the second-biggest spender after the U.S.

Yet Americans are seen by doctors less than half as often as people in the Netherlands, Germany, Japan and Korea, and the U.S. has fewer physicians per patient than any other member nation of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, according to the report. Hospital stays, less than five days on average, are also shorter than those in peer countries.

The pandemic has taken an exceptionally high toll on the U.S., which has the highest COVID-19 death rate of any country. Avoidable deaths from ailments such as diabetes, high blood pressure and preventable cancers outstrip every other wealthy country, the researchers said. The U.S. also leads wealthy nations in infant and maternal mortality.

Other vulnerable populations include Black Americans, who die four years younger on average than whites, while American Indians and Alaska Natives die seven years sooner.

The findings “demonstrate the importance of a health-care system that supports chronic disease prevention and management, the early diagnosis and treatment of medical problems, affordable access to health-care coverage, and cost-containment,” the researchers concluded. “Other countries have found ways to do these things well; the U.S. can as well.”

THE LATEST
While ultraprocessed foods tend to be convenient and cost-effective, they are inflammatory and ...
Link between food, disease stronger than you might think
By DeeDee Stiepan Mayo Clinic News Network

“Nutrition is now the No. 1 cause of early death, and early disease in our country and the world,” said Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a preventive cardiologist.

Turmeric, which is a plant related to ginger, is grown in many Asian countries, as well as othe ...
Are there benefits to adding turmeric to your diet?
By Katherine Zeratsky Mayo Clinic News Network

Turmeric is becoming a common spice in many home pantries, especially since people are hearing of its many purported health effects, including reducing inflammation.

Only 28% of Americans are following federal guidelines on exercise, a new study has found. (Vik ...
Most Americans aren’t getting enough exercise, study finds
By Tanaz Meghjani Bloomberg News

Less than a third of U.S. adults meet suggested benchmarks for aerobic and muscle-building activities set out by health officials, according to a new study.

Group A streptococcus is a bacteria found commonly on the skin, in the throat and in nasal pass ...
Ask the Pediatrician: What are group A strep infections?
By Dr. Christina Johns American Academy of Pediatrics

Recently, clusters of invasive group A strep infections in children have been reported, understandably causing concern among parents.

Degenerative disk disease is a common cause of back pain. About 20 percent of all U.S. adults h ...
What is degenerative disk disease and what can be done about it?
By Dr. Kendall Snyder Mayo Clinic News Network

Our spinal disks wear out with age and use. About 20 percent of all U.S. adults have some amount of degeneration by age 65. This increases to about 35 percent by 80.

 
Thinking about going vegan? Here’s what you need to know
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

“It’s a lot easier than you think,” says Robin Asbell, chef, cooking instructor and author of several cookbooks, including 2011’s “Big Vegan.”

Heart disease comprises a range of conditions that affect the cardiovascular system, including ...
Doctors break down 7 common types of heart conditions
By Emily Vogel Parade

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, with heart conditions affecting more and more people each year. For February, American Heart Month, here’s a look at seven types of heart problems.

