Research shows this daily snack can lower COPD risk

An estimated 16 million adults in the U.S. have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung disease characterized by limited lung airflow. Its symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, a cough that won’t go away and frequent chest infections.

The best way to avoid getting COPD is by not smoking, but diet can also play a role. While many know that what we eat affects the heart (for better or for worse), the same is true for the lungs.

In fact, there’s one snack in particular that’s so beneficial for lung health that eating it every day could lower your risk of COPD.

Diet and lung health

“What we eat influences our overall health and the entirety of our health, including the health of our lungs,” says Dr. Timothy Craig Allen, a pulmonologist and chair of pathology at Corewell Health East in Jackson, Mississippi.

Allen explains that there is a direct connection between the gut and the lungs, called the gut-lung axis.

“The gut-lung axis is a bidirectional exchange between the gut and the lungs. An imbalance in the gut’s microbial community has been implicated in lung diseases such as asthma, cystic fibrosis and allergy-related lung diseases,” he says.

If you want to eat with lung health in mind, Allen recommends following the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, plant-based protein and fish.

“Mediterranean diets preserve lung function, whereas Western diets associated with processed foods, red meat and sugared soda drinks are associated with increased risk of developing COPD,” says Dr. Richard Barbers, a pulmonologist in Los Angeles affiliated with USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.

There are a few reasons why following the Mediterranean diet can be beneficial for lung health. Allen says that one key factor is that it champions foods high in antioxidants (such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, beans and legumes), and a diet high in antioxidants lowers the risk of respiratory diseases, including COPD.

“Antioxidant vitamins such as vitamins A, C and E are also considered beneficial to lung health, and some may offer a protective effect against lung diseases,” he explains.

Allen says that the Mediterranean diet is also high in fiber, which also benefits lung health. This is because a high-fiber diet can help lower the risk of obesity, and obesity can inhibit lung health.

“Maintaining a generally healthy diet and weight will help keep breathing strong. If we become overweight, obesity in our abdomen can push up on our diaphragm, making it more difficult to take deep breaths.

Additional weight also means that our muscles work harder to move, and therefore consume more oxygen. For people with lung disease, this can cause significant additional fatigue,” explains Dr. Russell Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Health.

Lowering COPD risk

If you want to take one step toward lowering your risk for COPD — besides not smoking — a great place to start is by having a daily snack that supports lung health. What should it be? Scientific research shows that regularly snacking on blueberries can keep lungs strong as we age, helping to protect against respiratory diseases like COPD.

Eating blueberries supports lung health because they contain a flavonoid called anthocyanin, a type of antioxidant that’s especially powerful in lowering inflammation. Blueberries have both of the nutrients that Allen says are so important for lung health: antioxidants and fiber.

Barbers says that anyone who has COPD or wants to lower their risk of it can benefit from a diet rich in antioxidants, which can include snacking on blueberries. But if you aren’t a blueberry fan, he says that there are plenty of other foods high in antioxidants you can incorporate into your diet, including vegetables and nuts.

While snacking on blueberries every day can benefit lung health, all three doctors say that what’s most important is maintaining a healthy diet overall, with foods high in nutrient-density.

Additionally, Barbers says that if you have COPD, the way you eat matters, too.

“The American Lung Association recommends these specific dietary tips for patients with COPD: resting before a meal, slowly eating with smaller bites of food, sitting upright while eating, having more substantial meals in the morning, avoiding foods and liquids that cause gas or stomach distension that can restrict diaphragm making breathing more difficult and considering a nutritional supplement at nighttime to avoid feeling full during the day,” he explains.

Incorporating a snack into your day that can help lower your risk of COPD is a great first step in supporting your lungs through what you eat. Build on this healthy habit by thinking about what you can eat for breakfast to support your lungs, then moving on to incorporating Mediterranean diet-friendly lunches and dinners into your routine.

Over time, these steps will make a big difference.