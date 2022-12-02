Roseman University to host health and wellness educational events

Experts will discuss a variety of health and wellness topics during this winter’s Neighborhood Health Series. The sessions are free and open to the public.

Roseman University this winter will host its Neighborhood Health Series, community educational events where experts will discuss a variety of health and wellness topics.

The sessions, which are free and open to the public, will begin with “The Stories Your DNA Tells About You: From Your Ancestry to How You Might Respond to Medications,” presented by Dr. David Rawlins, assistant dean for research and associate professor for Roseman’s College of Pharmacy. It will take place at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Summerlin campus, 1 Breakthrough Way.

The series continues with “Innovations and Best Practices in Dental and Pediatric Dentistry” on Feb. 16 and “Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Vaccines That Prevent Them” on March 16.

Registration is required at speakers.roseman.edu or by calling 702-802-2872. All events include a light dinner and refreshments.

