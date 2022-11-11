47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Live Well

Saddle time keeps ‘Yellowstone’s’ Cole Hauser in shape

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 7:44 am
 
Cole Hauser in a scene from "Yellowstone," which returns Sunday for its fifth season ...
Cole Hauser in a scene from "Yellowstone," which returns Sunday for its fifth season on the Paramount Network. (Paramount Network)
Actor Cole Hauser attends the premiere for "Yellowstone" season five at the Walter Reade Theate ...
Actor Cole Hauser attends the premiere for "Yellowstone" season five at the Walter Reade Theater on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/The Associated Press)

Cole Hauser was ready to let it rip. He was in the back of a cab in Central Park on Halloween and saw a man dressed up like his character Rip on the hit series “Yellowstone.”

“I rolled down the window and yelled, ‘Hey Rip!’” he recalls in a Zoom interview from his hotel suite in New York City the next day. “The other guy yells back, ‘Yeah!’ not knowing that it was me.”

Everyone else seems to know about Hauser’s alter ego these days. He’s a fan favorite in a cowboy hat and spurs, a tough attitude and a heart of gold in “Yellowstone,” which returns for its fifth season Sunday on the Paramount Network. (Previous seasons can be found on Peacock.)

The new season revolves around John Dutton (Kevin Costner) becoming governor of Montana while the rest of his posse continues to try to save their massive ranch from developers who want the land. “I’m under John’s roof and Rip is thrust from being foreman of the ranch into being in charge of it,” Hauser says. “Plus, there’s some really cool cowboy stuff, which is what I’m excited about the most.”

Acting is in Hauser’s blood. His great-grandfather was film mogul Harry Warner, a founding partner of Warner Bros., and his father is actor Wings Hauser. Cole Hauser has had a full career as a character actor with films including “Higher Learning,” “School Ties, “Good Will Hunting” and “Tears of the Sun.”

The 47-year-old father of three says that his real life is a good life when he follows these tips:

Get back in the saddle: Hauser actually fell off a horse while shooting a movie prior to doing the “Yellowstone” series. Growing up, he was an avid rider who was in the saddle since he was a child growing up in Oregon, California and Florida. Even when he was injured after that fall, he knew what he had to do. “Life is that old saying … you just gotta get back on the horse and do it,” he says. After that fall, his back gave him some trouble. “It was so bad, I couldn’t move around well and I lost a lot of strength in my stomach. But when my body was ready, I got back on the horse.”

Get in “horse shape”: “I love the physicality of the show,” Hauser says. The series is tough on — but also great for — the body. “What I’ve found is being on the horse all day is really good for your core and your back, plus it tones your abs and thighs and makes your pelvis strong. It builds coordination, balance, strength, endurance and flexibility. It also sharpens the mind.” But it does require a little time to warm up — and then cool down. “The first week back on the horses is brutal. I’ve been known to take many ice baths,” he adds.

Find a strong partner: Hauser has been happily married for 16 years to Cynthia Daniel, a former actor and photographer. They have three children: two sons and a daughter. He says the union between Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton on “Yellowstone” is strong for one reason. “It starts with (series creator) Taylor Sheridan and his writing. But I think Beth and Rip have found a strong passion and tremendous loyalty to each other.” This season, the series reveals the origin of their relationship — and how she was so mean to him back in the day. “I guess that’s what he likes. Personally, I’d be out of there,” Hauser says.

Turn to nature as therapy: Any stress these days comes to an end when Hauser takes a walk around the Montana set where he films “Yellowstone” or at his Florida home. Nature chills him out. “I don’t think it’s very stressful when your office is the great outdoors in Montana,” he says. “All I need when I’m stressed is to just take a hike in nature. Just going outdoors and looking at all the beauty around me takes away any stress of the day. Nature is a great way to rebalance.”

Sleep under the stars: Before each season of “Yellowstone,” Costner, Hauser and other cast members camp out for several days to get back into ranch mode. “We’ve camped in Utah, Montana and Texas,” Hauser says. Before the first season, they really roughed it. “We slept on rocks and foraged for food. Now it’s Season 5 and we have food and pillows and bedding — it’s still beautiful to fall asleep under the stars.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
2
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
3
Gadgets can help keep older drivers safe and on the road
Gadgets can help keep older drivers safe and on the road
4
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
‘Real Housewives’ star Kyle Richards opens up about anxiety
5
Keep prescription costs in mind when making Medicare decisions
Keep prescription costs in mind when making Medicare decisions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Watch out for health insurance scams in enrollment period
By Bram Sable-Smith Kaiser Health News

“It’s a prime time to go looking for consumers who are out shopping for insurance and take them down the wrong path,” said JoAnn Volk, co-director of Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

(Getty Images)
Keep prescription costs in mind when making Medicare decisions
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans are so concerned about their doctors that they completely miss whether their prescriptions are covered under their new Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan.

(Dreamstime)
Lymphoma treatment advances improving patient outcomes
By Dr. Muhamad Alhaj Moustafa Mayo Clinic News Network

Lymphomas are very diverse cancers. There are more than 80 different types, broadly divided into two categories: Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin.

(Getty Images)
Boost longevity, health in 2 minutes a day? Study says yes
By Nancy Clanton The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Finding the time to exercise can be difficult for many people. But a new study finds you might need just two minutes a day to achieve those goals.

Store small battery-powered items the way you store your cleaning products and medications: out ...
How can parents protect young kids from coin batteries?
By Dr. Christine Pagano American Academy of Pediatrics

The best way to protect kids from the serious injury caused by these kinds of batteries is by treating them the same way you treat other potentially deadly items in your home.

(Getty Images)
Examining the link between sleep and diabetes
By Christine Copelan Parade

Rest is best — especially if you’re trying to curb a diabetes diagnosis. Some simple lifestyle tweaks can make all the difference, leading diabetes experts say.

(Getty Images)
When is the right time to enroll in Medicare?
By Toni King Toni Says

A reader on the cusp of turning 65 wonders if he needs to act during Medicare’s annual enrollment period and what’s the right decision for his situation.