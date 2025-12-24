51°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: Chair yoga offers benefits for older people

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that’s done either sitting on a chair or using the c ...
Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that’s done either sitting on a chair or using the chair for support while standing. (AP Photo file/Richard Drew)
More Stories
Attempting to acquire a new language is worthwhile, and not just because it makes reading a men ...
At any age, learning a new language is a worthwhile exercise
Kate Winslet poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "Goodb ...
Strong family ties fuel Kate Winslet’s latest film
More than 7 million Americans are receiving a Part B penalty, costing an average of $5,000 over ...
Millions paying the cost for ignoring Medicare’s rules
Burning candles, incense or fireplaces releases chemicals that might cause allergy-like symptom ...
Why experts say to light candles, fireplaces in moderation
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
December 24, 2025 - 6:30 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: I’ve been hearing a lot about chair yoga lately. My New Year’s resolution is to improve my health and get moving again, but I have trouble getting down on the floor. What can you tell me about this type of yoga? — Arthritic Abby

Dear Abby: If you’re looking for a safe way to get active again but find traditional exercise routines difficult, chair yoga may be the perfect fit.

Chair yoga is a gentle form of yoga that’s done either sitting on a chair or using the chair for support while standing. It adapts traditional yoga poses so they’re accessible to people who may have limited mobility, balance issues or difficulty getting down on the floor.

This practice helps improve flexibility, strength and balance, boosts circulation and mobility, and promotes relaxation while reducing stress. This makes it an effective and safe way to stay active and support overall well-being at any age.

A typical chair yoga session begins with simple seated postures, such as gentle twists, stretches for the arms and legs or movements that open the hips and shoulders. These exercises loosen stiff joints, improve posture and increase flexibility in areas of the body that often become tight with age.

It can also include standing poses like modified lunges or gentle balance work, with the chair always nearby for stability. Breathing exercises are often incorporated throughout the practice, encouraging participants to slow down, deepen their breath, and cultivate a sense of calm. Sessions usually end with a short period of guided relaxation or meditation, leaving participants refreshed and grounded.

Getting started

To get started, you just need a sturdy chair without wheels and preferably without arms and some comfortable clothes. The goal with chair yoga is to stretch, not cause pain. So go only as far as feels comfortable and don’t push beyond your limits.

If possible, consider joining a local chair yoga class. Many local senior centers, YMCAs and community recreation centers offer chair yoga as part of their wellness or fitness programs. Some yoga studios and gyms may also offer gentle yoga or chair yoga. And if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, you may be able to access classes for free through SilverSneakers.com.

If attending an in-person class isn’t an option, you can also practice chair yoga at home. There are chair yoga apps and many videos you can access on YouTube.

Chair exercise options

As an alternative to chair yoga, there are chair exercises you can add to your routine that can help improve strength and balance, reduce joint pain and prevent falls.

To execute some of these exercises, you’ll need some resistance equipment like light dumbbells, water bottles, soup cans or resistance bands.

Sit-to-stand: For this exercise, sit at the edge of the chair, feet hip-width apart. Stand up without using your hands, then slowly sit back down. Use hands lightly on the chair or use a walker or cane if needed for support.

Seated marches: Sit tall and alternate lifting one knee at a time toward your chest.

Seated biceps curls: With elbows tucked in, curl weights towards shoulders, then lower with control.

Seated overhead press: Press weights overhead from shoulder height, then slowly lower.

Seated leg extensions: Extend one leg straight out and hold for two to three seconds, then lower and repeat.

Heel raises: Lift heels off the floor, pause, and lower back down.

For noticeable benefits, these exercises should be performed at least three days a week, doing three sets of eight to 12 repetitions.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Burning candles, incense or fireplaces releases chemicals that might cause allergy-like symptom ...
Why experts say to light candles, fireplaces in moderation
By Cheyanne Mumphrey The Associated Press

The warm spices in gingerbread, the woodsy aroma of pine and fir trees, and the fruity tang of mulled wine are smells synonymous with the holiday season.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer for women and men. More women die of heart disease than of br ...
Can holiday stress trigger a heart attack?
By Niti Aggarwal Mayo Clinic News Network

The holiday season can bring some of the most cherished moments in our lives, but it also can be among the most stressful times of the year.

MORE STORIES