Savvy Senior: Easy steps to prevent falls at home

Each year more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for those 65 and older. But many falls can be prevented. (Getty Images)
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
August 29, 2025 - 6:33 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: My 80-year-old father, who lives alone, has fallen several times over the past few months. Are there any tips or precautions you recommend that I can implement to help prevent this? — Concerned Son

Dear Concerned Son: This is a common concern for millions of seniors and their families. Each year, more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for those 65 and older. But many falls can be prevented. Depending on what is causing your dad to fall, here are some tips to help keep him on his feet.

Get him exercising: Weak leg muscles and poor balance are two of the biggest risk factors that cause seniors to fall. Walking, strength training and tai chi are all good for improving balance and strength, as are a number of simple exercises your dad can do anytime such as sit-to-stand exercises (sitting down and standing up from a seat without using his hands for assistance), standing on one foot for 30 seconds then switching to the other foot, and walking heel-to-toe across the room.

Check his meds: Does your dad take any medicine, or combination of medicines, that makes him dizzy, sleepy or lightheaded? If so, make a list or gather up all the drugs he takes — prescriptions and over the counter — and contact his doctor or pharmacist for a drug review and adjustment.

Many blood pressure medications, anti-anxiety drugs, antidepressants, anti-seizure drugs, antipsychotic drugs, diuretics, sedatives, tranquilizers, some painkillers and over-the-counter drugs that cause drowsiness are common culprits in medication-related falls.

Get a vision and hearing test: Even small changes in sight and hearing can increase your dad’s risk of falling, so get his eyes checked every year to be sure his vison and eyeglasses are to up to par. Hearing loss can also double the risk of falling, so have your dad’s hearing checked, and if he uses a hearing aid, be sure it fits well, and he wears it.

Fall-proof his home: There are a number of simple household modifications you can do to make your dad’s living area safer. Start by helping him arrange or move the furniture so there are clear pathways to walk through and pick up items on the floor that could cause him to trip like newspapers, shoes, clothes, electrical or phone cords.

If he has throw rugs, remove them or use double-sided tape to secure them.

In the bathroom buy nonskid rugs for the floors and a rubber suction-grip mat or nonskid tape for the floor of the tub or shower, and have a carpenter install grab bars in and around the tub/shower for support.

Also, make sure the lighting throughout the house is good.

Choose safe footwear: Going barefoot or wearing slippers or socks at home can also cause falls, as can wearing backless shoes, and shoes with heels or smooth leather soles. The safest option is rubber-sole, low-heel shoes.

Purchase some helpful aids: If your dad needs help with his balance or walking, get him a cane or walker. Also, to help ensure your dad’s safety, consider getting him a medical alert system that comes with a wearable emergency help button (some systems are voice-activated) that would allow him to call for help if he did fall or need assistance.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

