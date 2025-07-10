Savvy Senior: Gadgets to help older golfers stay on course

There is a wide variety of adaptive golf equipment that can help older golfers who struggle with arthritis, injuries or mobility problems.

Specially designed golf gloves and grips can make a big difference for golfers who struggle with arthritis in their hands or who have hand or elbow injuries. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend some good gadgets that can help older golfers? I like to walk the course when I play, but I have back problems that make stooping over to tee up or retrieve the ball difficult, and some hand arthritis that makes gripping the club painful. — Fragile Golfer

Dear Fragile Golfer: There is a wide variety of adaptive golf equipment that can help older golfers who struggle with arthritis, injuries or mobility problems. Here’s a rundown of some of the types of golf equipment you can purchase to help address many needs.

Upright golf products

For golfers with back, hip or knee problems, there are several products on the market that will allow you to tee up the ball (and retrieve the tee) from an upright position without having to bend or stoop over. To find these stoop-proof devices, see Zero Bend Golf (ZeroBendGolf.com, $80), Reacher Golf (ReacherGolf.com, $65), Tee Pal Pro (TeePalLLC.com, $79), Joe’s Original Backtee (UprightGolf.com, $20) and Toss Tees (TossTee.com, $15.50).

Many of these companies also offer accessory products for retrieving the ball from the ground or cup, repairing divots, marking the ball on the green or picking up a club, sand rake or flag stick off the ground, all without bending over.

Gripping solutions

Gripping a golf club can also be challenging for golfers with arthritis in their hands or those who have hand or elbow injuries. To help alleviate this problem, there are specially designed golf gloves and grips that can make a big difference.

Good gloves to consider include the Bionic Golf Glove (BionicGloves.com, $18 to $33) with extra padding in the palm and fingers to improve grip. And the Eagle Claw (The-Eagle-Claw.com, $50), which includes a golf glove and a plastic claw that fits over the thumb and index finger to lock the club to your hand.

Another gripping solution is to get oversized grips installed on your clubs. These can make gripping the club easier and more comfortable and are good at absorbing shock. Oversized grips are usually either one-sixteenth-inch or one-eighth-inch larger in diameter than a standard grip and cost around $10 per grip. Your local golf store or pro shop can install these grips.

Low-vision golf balls

If diminished vision from cataracts or eye problems makes locating the ball difficult, Chromax golf balls (ChromaxGolf.com) can help. These are reflective colored golf balls that appear larger and brighter. Cost: $11 for a three-pack.

Age-friendly golf carts

For older golfers who like to walk the course, there are ergonomically designed golf carts that are lightweight and easy to push or pull. Brands like Sun Mountain (SunMountain.com), Bag Boy and Clicgear (Clicgearusa.com) offer a variety of three and four-wheeled push/pull carts that are highly rated for function and foldability. Costs typically range from $280 to $350.

There are also remote electric caddies that will transport your clubs around the course for you as you walk. Some top brands include Stewart Golf (StewartGolfusa.com), Motocaddy (Motocaddy.us) and MGI (MGIgolf.com). These run anywhere between $1,000 and $3,500.

Or, for people with severe mobility loss, there’s a specialized electric golf cart called the SoloRider (SoloRider.com). This provides mobility challenged golfers the ability to play from a seated or standing-but-supported position. Retailing for $16,500, plus a $600 shipping fee, this cart is lightweight and precisely balanced so it can be driven on tee boxes and greens without causing any damage. Federal ADA laws require that all public golf courses allow them.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.