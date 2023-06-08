74°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Savvy Senior: Health insurance options after a spouse retires

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
June 8, 2023 - 8:08 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: My 63-year-old wife, who doesn’t work, is on my health insurance plan through my employer. When I retire next month and go on Medicare, what are our options for getting her health coverage until she turns 65? Is there some kind of Medicare coverage for dependent spouses? — Need Insurance

Dear Need Insurance: Unfortunately, Medicare does not provide family coverage to younger spouses or dependent children when you qualify for coverage. Nobody can obtain Medicare benefits before age 65, unless eligible at a younger age because of disability. Here are your best insurance coverage options your wife.

Affordable Care Act: In most cases, your best choice is to get your wife an individual health insurance policy through the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace. The marketplace offers comprehensive health coverage, and she won’t be denied coverage or charged extra for pre-existing health conditions.

And thanks to the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act, the marketplace now provides enhanced subsidies through 2025. If your income falls below the 400 percent poverty level after you retire — anything below $73,240 for a couple or $54,360 for a single in 2023 — your wife will be eligible for a tax credit that will reduce the amount you will have to pay for her policy. The marketplace also ensures that households with incomes above that 400 percent poverty level will not have to pay more than 8.5 percent of their income for a benchmark policy.

To see how much subsidy you may be eligible for, use the Kaiser Family Foundation calculator at KFF.org/interactive/subsidy-calculator.

To shop for Marketplace plans in your state, visit HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596. Or, if you want extra help, contact a marketplace-certified agent or broker at HealthCare.gov/find-assistance.

COBRA: Another option is COBRA coverage, which would allow your wife to remain with your company insurance plan for at least 18 months after you make the switch to Medicare. But not every employer plan is COBRA-eligible. Contact your employer benefits administrator to find out if yours is.

You also need to be aware that COBRA is not cheap, requiring you to pay the full monthly premium yourself. But if you’ve already met or nearly met your employer plan’s deductible or out-of-pocket maximum for the year and don’t want your wife to start over with a new plan, it makes sense for your wife to keep her current coverage under COBRA.

Short-term health insurance: If you can’t find an affordable marketplace plan and COBRA is too expensive, the next option is short-term health insurance. These are cheaper, bare-bones health plans that provide coverage for one to 12 months and may be renewed for up to three years in some states. But be aware that short-term plans don’t comply with the Affordable Care Act, so they can deny sick people coverage, don’t cover pre-existing conditions and can exclude coverage essentials such as prescription drugs.

To find and compare short-term health plans, try sites such as eHealthInsurance.com or PivotHealth.com.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
How do normal memory changes differ from signs of dementia?
How do normal memory changes differ from signs of dementia?
4
5 strategies to help improve your sleep
5 strategies to help improve your sleep
5
Work, workouts keep Schwarzenegger feeling young
Work, workouts keep Schwarzenegger feeling young
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
It’s normal to have minor memory loss as you age. These changes in memory can be irritat ...
How do normal memory changes differ from signs of dementia?
By Anne Shandera-Ochsner Mayo Clinic News Network

Everyone forgets things at times. How often have you misplaced your cellphone or car keys? Have you ever forgotten the name of a person you just met?

 
Multivitamins appear to boost brains of adults over 60 in study
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

While the study isn’t comprehensive enough to warrant broad recommendations to take vitamins, it provides important information about their use, the lead author said.

For some people, overeating can become excessive. (Dreamstime/TNS)
What are the signs of a binge eating disorder?
Mayo Clinic News Network, Mayo Clinic News Network

For some people, overeating can become excessive. Binge eating is the most common eating disorder in the U.S.

There is a process you must follow to find out if a doctor's office visit or procedure will be ...
How to appeal when Medicare refuses a claim
By Toni King Toni Says

Toni Says reader Joey received a $2,000 bill from his new cardiologist, and Medicare says it will not pay.

Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Netflix premiere of ''FUBAR'' on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles ...
Work, workouts keep Schwarzenegger feeling young
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I don’t retire — I reload,” 75-year-old Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger says. “Why retire when there is still so much more to do?”

More stories
In Alabama redistricting case, Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters
In Alabama redistricting case, Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters
‘Always enjoy the wins’: How Jane Lynch finds the glee in each day
‘Always enjoy the wins’: How Jane Lynch finds the glee in each day
How Metro CSI in Las Vegas works to bring victims, families closure
How Metro CSI in Las Vegas works to bring victims, families closure
Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Nevada lawmakers approve bill to close real estate tax loophole
Military scholarships awarded to 8 ROTC students at UNLV
Military scholarships awarded to 8 ROTC students at UNLV