Savvy Senior: How to choose a quality nursing home

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you give me some tips on picking a good nursing home for my father? Since his stroke, I’ve been taking care of him at home, but he’s gotten to the point where it’s too much for me to handle. — Exhausted Daughter

Dear Exhausted Daughter: Choosing a nursing home for a loved one is a very important decision that requires careful evaluation and homework. Here are some steps you can take to help find a good facility and avoid a bad one.

Make a list: There are several sources you can turn to for referrals to top nursing homes in your area, including the Area Agency on Aging (call 800-677-1116 or visit Eldercare.acl.gov for contact information); your dad’s doctor or nearby hospital discharge planner; friends or neighbors who may have had a loved one in a nursing home; and online at Medicare’s nursing home compare tool at Medicare.gov/care-compare. This tool will not only help you locate nursing homes in your area, but it also provides a five-star rating system on recent health inspections, staffing, quality of care and overall rating.

Keep in mind that it’s always best to choose a nursing home that’s close to family members and friends who can visit often, because residents with frequent visitors usually get better care.

Call your long-term care ombudsman: This is a government official who can tell you which nursing homes have had complaints or problems in the past and can help you locate a good facility. Visit LTCombudsman.org for local contact information.

Contact the nursing homes: Once you’ve narrowed your search, call the nursing homes you’re interested in to verify that they can facilitate your dad’s needs. Also, find out if they have any vacancies, what they charge and if they accept Medicaid.

Tour your top choices: During your nursing home visit, notice the cleanness and smell of the facility. Is it homey and inviting? Does the staff seem responsive and kind to its residents? Additionally, be sure to taste the food, and talk to the residents and their family members, if available. It’s also a good idea to visit several times at different times of the day and different days of the week to get a broader perspective.

Be sure to find out about their staff screening and training procedures, staff-to-patient ratio and the staff turnover rate.

To help you rate your visit, Medicare offers a helpful checklist of questions to ask at Medicare.gov/media/document/12130nursing-home-checklist508.pdf that you can print and take with you on your visit.

Paying for care

With nursing home costs now averaging $324 per day nationally for a semiprivate room and nearly $371 for a private room, paying for care is another area you may have questions about or need assistance with. Medicare only helps pay up to 100 days of rehabilitative nursing home care, which must occur after a hospital stay of at least three days.

Most nursing home residents pay for care from either personal savings, a long-term care insurance policy or through Medicaid once their savings are depleted.

Or, if your dad is a veteran, he may be able to get funds through the VA’s Aid and Attendance benefit (see VA.gov).

To learn more about the payment options, ask the nursing home director. You can also get help from your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which provides free counseling on all Medicare and Medicaid issues. To find a local SHIP counselor visit ShipHelp.org or call 877-839-2675.

For more information, see “Your Guide to Choosing a Nursing Home” at Medicare.gov/Publications.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.