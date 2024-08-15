96°F
Savvy Senior: How to choose a walk-in bathtub

A walk-in bathtub can be a terrific option for mobility-challenged seniors. (Getty Images)
A walk-in bathtub can be a terrific option for mobility-challenged seniors. (Getty Images)
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
August 15, 2024 - 10:13 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: Because of my back pain and mobility problems, I’m interested in getting a walk-in bathtub that’s safe and easy to use. What can you tell me about walk-in tubs? — Old and Achy

Dear Old and Achy: For mobility challenged seniors, a walk-in bathtub can be a terrific option because they’re much easier to get into and out of than a standard tub and can help prevent falls. Here’s what you should know, along with a reliable resource to help you choose one.

Age-friendly tubs

Walk-in bathtubs are uniquely designed tubs that have a watertight, hinged door built into the side of the tub that provides a much lower threshold to step over (usually 3 to 7 inches) versus a standard tub.

In addition to the low threshold, most walk-in tubs have a built-in seat, grab bars, anti-slip floors and anti-scald valves. Some tubs also come with handheld showerheads and quick drains (that drain the tub in under a minute), and many higher-end models offer therapeutic spa-like features that are great for seniors with arthritis and other ailments.

The best tub for you will depend on your needs, preferences and budget, and the layout of your bathroom. But walk-in tubs are not cheap. Prices range from $3,000 to $10,000 or more for the tub and installation.

Insurance and aid

Because walk-in tubs are not considered durable medical equipment, original Medicare does not typically cover them, nor do Medicare supplements, but some Medicare Advantage plans might help pay.

If you’re receiving Medicaid, many states have home- and community-based services that may provide assistance. If you’re a disabled veteran, the VA has home modification grants that may help pay.

If you can’t find financial assistance and you can’t afford to pay upfront for a walk-in tub, most manufacturers offer financing so you can make monthly payments. You should also know that if you’re using a walk-in tub for a specific medical condition, you may be able to deduct the costs of the tub from your taxes as a medical expense.

Best walk-in bathtubs

To help you choose a walk-in bathtub the National Council on Aging, which is a national nonprofit organization that advocates for older Americans, put together a review team to research the different companies and tubs. Its list of best walk-in bathtubs of 2024 includes:

Best walk-in tub overall: Ella Ultimate walk-in tub.

Best walk-in tub with shower: Kohler walk-in tub with shower package.

Most affordable walk-in tub: Ariel Walkin 3052 Soaker.

Best soaking tub: American Standard Gelcoat Entry Series.

Best wheelchair-accessible tub: Ella Transfer.

Best walk-in tub for small spaces: AmeriGlide Sanctuary 2646 WIT.

See NCOA.org for detailed reviews and product links.

To get started, contact a few walk-in bathtub retailers who can send a professional to your home to assess your bathroom and give you product options and estimates. Lowe’s and Home Depot also offer free evaluations and a wide range of tub options.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

