44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to close social media accounts for a dead loved one

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
December 28, 2023 - 7:17 am
 
Canceling a person’s social media accounts when they die is a smart move on your behalf ...
Canceling a person’s social media accounts when they die is a smart move on your behalf and one that often gets overlooked. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: How do you cancel a person’s social media accounts when they die? My wife passed away a few months ago, and her social media accounts are still active. — Sad Spouse

Dear Sad Spouse: I’m very sorry for your loss, but this is a smart move on your behalf and one that often gets overlooked. Social media is part of many people’s daily lives, but when a person dies, their dormant accounts can become vulnerable to scammers who can hack into them and even steal your deceased loved one’s identity.

Here’s a rundown of how you can cancel or change many different social media accounts after a loved one dies.

Facebook: If your wife used Facebook, you can either “memorialize” or delete her account.

A memorialized account serves as a place where family and friends can share memories to celebrate the deceased person’s life, with the word “Remembering” shown next to the late person’s name. Once an account is memorialized, content the person shared is still visible on Facebook to the audience it was originally shared with, but the user’s profile will not show up in public spaces such as people you may know, ads or birthday reminders.

To memorialize your wife’s profile, go to Facebook.com/help/contact/234739086860192. Or, if you’d rather have her account removed, go to Facebook.com/help/contact/228813257197480.

To memorialize her account requires proof of death (via death certificate, obituary or memorial card), but if you wish to delete the account, you’ll also need to verify that you are an immediate family member, legal representative or executor, unless you are the legacy contact on her account.

Instagram: The policy on a dead user’s Instagram account is the similar to Facebook’s. You can either memorialize or remove the account at Help.Instagram.com/264154560391256. But just as with Facebook, you’ll need to provide proof of death and relationship to the deceased.

X (formally Twitter): To deactivate an X account, go to Help.Twitter.com and type in “How to contact X about a deceased family member’s account” in the search bar and follow the prompts. After you submit your request, X will email you with instructions for providing more details, including information about the deceased, a copy of your ID, and a copy of the death certificate.

YouTube and/or Google: To close these accounts, simply go to Support.Google.com/accounts/troubleshooter/6357590 and fill out their form and upload scans of the death certificate and your ID.

Pinterest: To remove a Pinterest account, email Care@pinterest.com with the deceased user’s account username, proof of death and proof of relationship to the deceased.

LinkedIn: To remove a dead person’s LinkedIn profile, submit a request at LinkedIn.com/help/linkedin/ask/ts-rdmlp. You’ll need to provide the name and URL to the profile; the relationship you have to the deceased; the email address; date of death; and link to an obituary.

Snapchat: To delete this account, simply log in and click “Delete My Account” and follow the prompts.

Tumblr: Send an email to Support@tumblr.com requesting to remove the account of the dead person with their Tumblr username, proof of death, and proof of your relationship to the deceased.

If your wife had social media through a company not listed here, go to that company’s website for information on how to delete the account.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
In his 60s, George Clooney learns to savor every year
In his 60s, George Clooney learns to savor every year
2
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?
Does Medicare cover expensive shots given at doctor’s office?
5
Walking in a Vegas wonderland: What can you see in 17K steps on the Strip?
Walking in a Vegas wonderland: What can you see in 17K steps on the Strip?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
To counteract problems related to iodine deficiency, U.S. salt manufacturers have been voluntar ...
What role does iodine play in human health?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

I hadn’t thought much about iodine until I was told to temporarily avoid it for an upcoming medical test.

Elder abuse is defined as intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual th ...
Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Elder abuse is a big problem in the U.S. According to the National Council on Aging, as many as 5 million seniors are victims of abuse each year.

Director George Clooney on the set of his film "The Boys in the Boat," due out on Chr ...
In his 60s, George Clooney learns to savor every year
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Sixty hit me, and then I realized that I play tennis with guys half my age,” the A-lister says. “I feel good. .. I get to live this incredible life.”

More stories
Savvy Senior: How does the retirement saver’s tax credit work?
Savvy Senior: How does the retirement saver’s tax credit work?
Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know
Confused by Medicare’s ‘turning 65’ rules? Here’s what you need to know
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Savvy Senior: Where to find help to care for an aging parent
Savvy Senior: Where to find help to care for an aging parent
Are gift cards an easy Christmas shopping choice? Think again.
Are gift cards an easy Christmas shopping choice? Think again.
Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse
Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse