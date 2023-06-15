84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to find interesting volunteer work opportunities

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
June 15, 2023 - 9:05 am
 
For many retirees, finding a volunteer opportunity that meets your interests, utilizes your tal ...
For many retirees, finding a volunteer opportunity that meets your interests, utilizes your talents and fits your availability can be challenging. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend some good organizations or websites for locating interesting volunteer opportunities? I’ve been doing some volunteer work since I retired last year, but most of the jobs I’ve tried haven’t been very fun or satisfying. — Retired Volunteer

Dear Retired Volunteer: For many retirees, finding a volunteer opportunity that meets your interests, utilizes your talents and fits your availability can be challenging. Here are some tips and online tools to help you find some interesting and satisfying options:

Volunteering is a great way for retirees to make a positive contribution to their community and stay actively engaged. It’s also good for your health. But how can you find the right opportunity? Start by asking yourself some basic questions such as: What types of organizations or activities are you interested in? What kind of skills can you offer? How much time are you willing to give? What do you want to gain from your experience (for example, meet new people, learn new skills, help those in need, exposure to a particular issue)?

Once you get a general idea of what you’d like to do, there are dozens of volunteer websites that can help you search for different opportunities in your area and virtually.

Most sites work like search engines that let you choose an area of interest and type in your ZIP code or city and state. The sites will give you a list of opportunities that you can check into. Here are some top websites to help you get started:

General volunteer sites: To find a wide variety of volunteer opportunities in your community, check out sites such as VolunteerMatch.org, Engage.PointsofLight.org, IdeaList.org and UnitedWay.org.

Retired volunteer sites: If you’re interested in opportunities targeting older adults and retirees, some good options include AARP’s CreateTheGood.org and AmeriCorps Seniors (AmeriCorps.gov/serve/americorps-seniors), which matches retirees with community projects and organizations that need experienced volunteer help.

Niche volunteer sites: There are also a number of niche websites to help you look for specific types of volunteer opportunities in your area. For example, to find natural and cultural volunteer opportunities in places such as national and state parks, see Volunteer.gov. If you’re interested in emergency preparedness and disaster response volunteer services, try Ready.gov or RedCross.org. If you have a knack for construction or have an interest in learning about interior design, see Habitat.org. Or if you’re interested in longer-term volunteer opportunities, check out AmeriCorps.gov and PeaceCorps.gov/50plus, which offers three-month to two-year programs in the United States and abroad.

Professional volunteer sites: If you have expertise in areas such as business planning and development, marketing, communications, finance, fundraising, web and graphic design, or writing and editing there are sites such as Catchafire.org and TaprootPlus.org that can link you to volunteer opportunities with nonprofit organizations in need. Or you can help entrepreneurs and small-business owners through the SCORE.org volunteer mentoring program.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
‘You have to dare yourself to try,’ says ‘Based on a True Story’ star
‘You have to dare yourself to try,’ says ‘Based on a True Story’ star
3
8 Medicare tips that everyone needs to know
8 Medicare tips that everyone needs to know
4
A summer getaway that won’t leave your fitness goals behind
A summer getaway that won’t leave your fitness goals behind
5
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
When it comes to Medicare, what you don't know can cost you. (Getty Images)
8 Medicare tips that everyone needs to know
By Toni King Toni Says

Most baby boomers feel an urgency to learn all of their Medicare options, because they know that one wrong move can jeopardize their retirement savings.

People over age 50, in particular, may have a hard time getting the proper amount of sleep. (Ge ...
What’s the connection between lack of sleep, dementia?
By Emily Laurence Parade

You don’t have to be a health expert to know that sleep (or lack of it) greatly affects the body. But not getting enough sleep has more than morning-after effects.

It’s normal to have minor memory loss as you age. These changes in memory can be irritat ...
How do normal memory changes differ from signs of dementia?
By Anne Shandera-Ochsner Mayo Clinic News Network

Everyone forgets things at times. How often have you misplaced your cellphone or car keys? Have you ever forgotten the name of a person you just met?

More stories
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
Centennial Subaru teams up with Save Red Rock
‘Always enjoy the wins’: How Jane Lynch finds the glee in each day
‘Always enjoy the wins’: How Jane Lynch finds the glee in each day
Savvy Senior: 3 steps to calculate a comfortable retirement
Savvy Senior: 3 steps to calculate a comfortable retirement
Work, workouts keep Schwarzenegger feeling young
Work, workouts keep Schwarzenegger feeling young
Savvy Senior: Can you collect Social Security benefits from ex-spouse?
Savvy Senior: Can you collect Social Security benefits from ex-spouse?
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products
Boktor Motors donates clothing, health products