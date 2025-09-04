86°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to get help with Medicare costs

There are several financial assistance programs that can help Medicare beneficiaries who are st ...
There are several financial assistance programs that can help Medicare beneficiaries who are struggling to pay their out-of-pocket health care costs. (Getty Images)
More Stories
The 2026 “Medicare & You” handbook will be mailed to over 65 million Medicare ...
When is the new version of Medicare’s handbook due out?
Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26 ...
Zoë Kravitz’s ‘cool’ advice: Self-confidence is key
How digging in the dirt could bolster mental well-being
According to Business Group on Health, a consortium of major employers, “actual health c ...
Commentary: Why health premiums should cause Americans more alarm
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
September 4, 2025 - 9:50 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: Does Medicare offer financial assistance for struggling seniors? My mom lives primarily on her Social Security survivor benefit and is having a hard time paying her Medicare costs. — Need Assistance

Dear Need Assistance: There are several financial assistance programs that can help Medicare beneficiaries who are struggling to pay their out-of-pocket health care costs.

Here’s what’s available, along with the eligibility requirements and how to apply.

Medicare Savings Programs

Let’s start with a program that helps pay premiums and out-of-pocket costs for Medicare Parts A and B. It’s called the Medicare Savings Program, and it has several benefit levels for people based on income and asset level. At its most generous, the program will pay your Parts A and B premiums and pretty much all your Medicare deductibles, coinsurance and copayments.

To qualify for a Medicare Savings Program, the minimum standard set by Medicare is an income under 135 percent of the federal poverty level, which at the moment works out to around $1,715 a month for individuals (or $2,320 for married couples). Everything counts toward income, including payouts from 401(k) plans, pensions, Social Security and help from family members.

Medicare also allows states to impose an asset test, which can be as little as $9,430 per individual ($14,130 for married couples). This does not count your house, car or personal belongings but does include retirement savings and bank accounts.

But some states have made their Medicare Savings Programs a lot more generous, with much higher income limits and in some cases no asset tests. And the program may be called something else in your state. To find out if you qualify or to apply, contact your state Medicaid program. Visit Medicaid.gov or call 800-633-4227 for contact information.

Medication assistance

For help with Medicare Part D prescription drug plan costs, there is another low-income subsidy program called Extra Help. To receive it, your mom will need to apply through her Social Security office.

Depending on your mother’s income level, this program will pay part or all of her Part D prescription drug plan’s monthly premiums, annual deductibles and prescription copayments. In 2025, individuals with a yearly income below $23,475 ($31,725 for a married couple) and assets under $17,600 ($35,130 for a married couple) can qualify for Extra Help.

If she’s eligible to be in a Medicare Savings Program, she will automatically qualify for Extra Help. But because the requirements are slightly different, even if she doesn’t qualify for a Medicare Savings Program for Part B, she might be able to get Extra Help for Part D. For more information or to apply, visit SSA.gov or call 800-772-1213.

Other programs

Depending on your mom’s income level, needs and location there are many other financial assistance programs that can help such as Medicaid, SSI (supplemental security income), PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) and many others.

To find out which assistance programs she may be eligible for, and learn how to apply for them, go to BenefitsCheckUp.org. This is a free, confidential website designed for people 55 and older that contains more than 2,500 programs.

It’s also possible to get help in person at one of the 87 benefits enrollment centers scattered across 38 states. Visit NCOA.org to locate a benefits center in your area or call 800-794-6559.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Zoe Kravitz attends the premiere of "Caught Stealing" at Regal Union Square on Tuesday, Aug. 26 ...
Zoë Kravitz’s ‘cool’ advice: Self-confidence is key
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“What I loved is she’s tough, honest and tells the truth,” the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet says of her role in the new film “Caught Stealing.”

The backpack is as much a part of school life as homework, pencils and recess. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Are backpacks hurting your kids’ backs?
By Michelle Rein Mayo Clinic News Network

The excess weight of supplies stuffed into an improperly worn backpack might lead to sore joints and muscles.

The preservation of muscle strength is closely linked to maintaining independence and functiona ...
Seeking a fountain of youth? Look to the gym
By Doug Sheppard Fit for Life

Many older people point to strength training as a method to slow down the ever-present biological clock.

Each year more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of fatal and nonfa ...
Savvy Senior: Easy steps to prevent falls at home
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Each year, more than 1 in 4 older Americans fall, making it the leading cause of injuries for those 65 and older. But many falls can be prevented.

With Medicare, what you don’t know will cost you. (Getty Images)
Answering common ‘what if’ questions on Medicare
By Toni King Toni Says

You can’t put a price on knowing the correct answer to Medicare quandaries — because with Medicare, what you don’t know will cost you.

Steve Martin arrives at the premiere of "Only Murders in the Building" at Paramount P ...
Steve Martin looks back on his wild and crazy life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I’m feel very comfortable with being in my 80s,” the funnyman says ahead of the premiere of Season 5 of his hit series “Only Murders in the Building.”

 
Here’s why Medicare Part D premiums are likely to go up
By Julie Appleby KFF Health News

One thing is surer than ever, many policy experts say: Beneficiaries should not simply roll over their existing stand-alone Medicare drug plans.

MORE STORIES