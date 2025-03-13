51°F
Savvy Senior: How to replace lost legal documents

Replacing important documents such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or passport is ...
Replacing important documents such as a birth certificate, Social Security card or passport is pretty easy once you know where to turn. (Getty Images)
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
March 13, 2025 - 7:27 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: How do I go about replacing important documents that were lost when our home of 50 years burned down? We lost everything, including our house deed, car titles, old tax returns, Social Security and Medicare cards, birth certificates, marriage license and passports. — Suffering in SoCal

Dear Suffering: Replacing most of the lost documents you mentioned is pretty easy once you know where to turn. Here are the resources to help you get started:

Birth certificates: If you were born in the United States, contact the vital records office in the state where you were born (see CDC.gov/nchs/w2w/index.htm for contact information). This office will give you specific instructions on what you need to do to order a certified copy and what it will cost you — usually $10 to $30.

Car titles: Most states offer replacements through a local department of motor vehicles office. You’ll need to complete a replacement title application form and pay the application fee, which varies by state. You’ll also need to show ID and proof that you own the car, such as your vehicle registration or your license plate number and vehicle identification number.

Property deed: To access your house deed, contact your county clerk’s office, where deeds are usually recorded. You may be charged a small fee to get a copy.

Marriage certificate: Contact the vital records office of the state where you were married to order a copy (see CDC.gov/nchs/w2w/index.htm). You’ll need to provide full names for you and your spouse, the date of your wedding, and the city or town where the wedding was performed. Fees range from $10 to $30.

Social Security cards: In most states, you can request a replacement Social Security card online for free at SSA.gov/myaccount. When you get there, click on “Replace your Social Security Card” and answer a few questions to verify your identity.

Medicare cards: If you’re enrolled in original Medicare, you can replace a lost or damaged Medicare card by calling Medicare at 800-633-4227 or by logging into your Medicare.gov account, where you can print or request a new card to be mailed to you for free. If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, such as an HMO, PPO or PDP, you’ll need to call your plan to get your card replaced.

Tax returns: To get copies of old tax returns start with your tax preparer, who usually keeps copies of your returns on file. You can also get copies of federal returns directly from the IRS. You’ll need to fill out and mail in IRS form 4506. Download a copy at IRS.gov/pub/irs-pdf/f4506.pdf or call 800-829-3676 and ask them to mail you one. The cost is $30 for each return requested.

Passports: If your U.S. passports were valid, you’ll need to first report them as lost or stolen so they can be canceled. You can do this online at PPTform.state.gov or in person when you apply for a new passport at a passport application acceptance facility, which are located in many U.S. post offices. See iafdb.travel.state.gov to locate one near you. You’ll also need to submit form DS-64 and form DS-11. The replacement fee is $130 per passport.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

