88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Savvy Senior: How to save on prescription drug costs

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
August 24, 2023 - 8:58 am
 
The high cost of prescription drugs is an ongoing problem for everyone, but it usually affects ...
The high cost of prescription drugs is an ongoing problem for everyone, but it usually affects seniors more because they have a greater need for medications and Medicare doesn’t cover all of their drug costs. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: I take medications for multiple health conditions and the prices keep going up, even with my Medicare prescription drug insurance. Can you recommend any tips to help cut costs? — Tapped Out Tina

Dear Tina: The high cost of prescription drugs is an ongoing problem for everyone, but it usually affects seniors more because they have a greater need for medications and Medicare doesn’t cover all of their drug costs.

While the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, will help seniors save on their medications by negotiating lower drug prices and capping out-of-pocket spending at $2,000, it will be a few years before the law is fully enacted. In the meantime, here are some strategies to help reduce your costs.

Talk to your doctor: A good first step is to review your medications once a year with your doctor to find out if any of them can be stopped or reduced. If you’re taking any brand-name drugs, check to see if they are available in a cheaper generic form.

Also, for any drugs you’re taking long term, ask your doctor for a cheaper three- or six-month prescription, versus a one-month supply.

And find out if any of the pills you’re taking can be cut in half. Pill splitting allows you to get two months’ worth of medicine for the price of one. If you do this, you’ll need to get a prescription for twice the dosage you need.

Review your insurance: Carefully review your drug coverage during the open enrollment period, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for Medicare beneficiaries. Make sure all your regular medications are covered in the plan’s formulary, that your current pharmacy is in the plan’s network and that your plan covers additional medication coverage in the gap. To shop and compare Medicare prescription drug plans, go to Medicare.gov/plan-compare.

Pay cash: Not using insurance for prescriptions seems counterintuitive, but in some cases, it may save you money. For example, many chain pharmacies and big-box stores have their own prescription savings programs that may be lower than your insurance copayment. Or you can use coupons through GoodRx.com or RxSaver.com that can save you up to 80 percent off the list price of generic and some brand-name drugs.

Shop online: You can also save on regularly used medications by having them sent to you from a mail-order pharmacy. Check with your health insurer or regular pharmacy to see whether it will get you a better deal. If not, check online pharmacies such as CostPlusDrugs.com or HoneybeeHealth.com. With these, you may spend less in some cases than you might with insurance.

Get more help: If your income is limited, you may also be able to get help through Medicare’s Extra Help program, your state pharmaceutical assistance program or patient assistance programs. Visit Medicare.gov to see if you’re eligible for these programs.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
2
Bernadette Peters chooses path of ‘love and gratefulness’
Bernadette Peters chooses path of ‘love and gratefulness’
3
4 of the most common thyroid conditions
4 of the most common thyroid conditions
4
Lawyer-turned-comic makes a case for following your dreams
Lawyer-turned-comic makes a case for following your dreams
5
Savvy Senior: How does Medicare cover preventive health services?
Savvy Senior: How does Medicare cover preventive health services?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Many Americans do not enroll in Medicare when turning 65 because they (or their spouse) are sti ...
Medicare rules confuse human resources manager
By Toni King Toni Says

Katie asks: How can I make sure that I have the correct answer to my questions on behalf of the company’s employees?

According to the American Thyroid Association, about 1 in every 8 women will suffer from thyroi ...
4 of the most common thyroid conditions
By Dr. Victor Bernet Mayo Clinic News Network

The thyroid gland has a significant effect on the body in that it produces hormones that help regulate many of your body’s functions.

 
Yoga bolsters mental, physical strength at any age
By Natalie Burt • Special / RJ

Why not try yoga during these downward dog days of summer? Local instructor Diane Rosenstein, 72, explains how it nurtures our bodies and minds.

More stories
How does a long-term care plan differ from a cancer insurance policy?
How does a long-term care plan differ from a cancer insurance policy?
‘A big mistake’: Can Medicare enrollment be undone?
‘A big mistake’: Can Medicare enrollment be undone?
Savvy Senior: How does Medicare cover preventive health services?
Savvy Senior: How does Medicare cover preventive health services?
Applying for a Medicare supplement at right time is essential
Applying for a Medicare supplement at right time is essential
On Medicare: Turning 65 with questions about enrollment timing
On Medicare: Turning 65 with questions about enrollment timing
Cardio Flex Reviews (Serious Warning!) Obvious Hoax or Legit CardioFLEX Pills?
Cardio Flex Reviews (Serious Warning!) Obvious Hoax or Legit CardioFLEX Pills?