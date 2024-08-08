89°F
Savvy Senior: Is this email from Social Security legitimate or a scam?

The Social Security Administration sent out an email last month to notify recipients that it is ...
The Social Security Administration sent out an email last month to notify recipients that it is changing the way to access Social Security’s online services. (Getty Images)
Terminating your enrollment in Medicare Parts A or B requires an interview with a Social Security Administration representative.
How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
Should you stretch before exercise? After? Never? Here’s what to know.
2 common features of big cities linked to higher stroke risk
Re-establishing a structured routine before the school year can help minimize stress and anxiety.
Routine, resources can help tackle new school year
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
August 8, 2024 - 7:20 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: I recently received an email stating that I need to update my online Social Security account. Is this legit or is it a scam? — Suspicious Susan

Dear Susan: The Social Security Administration did indeed send out an email last month to notify recipients that it is changing the way to access Social Security’s online services, including your My Social Security account.

The changes will simplify your sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards, as well as provide you safe and secure access to your account and other online services.

If you created an online Social Security account before Sept. 18, 2021, you’ll need to shift to a Login.gov account to be able to continue accessing your account.

Online Social Security accounts enable both beneficiaries and people who are not yet receiving benefits to access services, including requesting Social Security card replacements, estimating future benefits, checking on the status of applications and managing current benefits.

Using the online services can be a time saver for current and future beneficiaries, as well as the Social Security Administration, as the agency grapples with long wait times for its national 800 phone number.

Update your account

If you already have a My Social Security account, go to ssa.gov/myaccount and sign in with your Social Security username. You’ll then be guided through the process of creating a new account with Login.gov. Once you successfully link your My Social Security account with your new Login.gov account, you’ll get a confirmation screen and have immediate access to online services. In the future, you’ll sign into your account with Login.gov and not your Social Security username.

If you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, you do not have to take any action.

Beware of scams

To be sure you’re taking the appropriate steps to update your account, it is important to verify any websites or links leading you to the Social Security website. Legitimate Social Security Administration website link is ssa.gov, and the agency link for your My Social Security account is ssa.gov/myaccount.

It’s important to be mindful of potential scam artists who may send you fraudulent websites pretending to direct you to Social Security. These sites will closely mimic the format of the agency’s links to try to lure you into entering your personal information.

If you see a suspicious email or link, it is best not to respond or click on it. Instead, report it to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General or call the fraud hotline at 800-269-0271.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

Terminating your enrollment in Medicare Parts A or B requires an interview with a Social Security Administration representative.
How can I stop my Medicare Part B?
By Toni King Toni Says

I made a big mistake enrolling in Medicare while still working full time, and my Part B premium has exploded because of my income level.

Re-establishing a structured routine before the school year can help minimize stress and anxiety.
Routine, resources can help tackle new school year
By Sheldon Jacobs Mental Health Matters

Every summer seems to fly by, especially if you have school-aged children. How can you best prepare them for the challenges of a new school year?

This image shows a recipe for shrimp ceviche in New York on March 30, 2022.
5 summer meals for when it’s too hot to cook
By Katie Workman The Associated Press

Are you getting to the point where turning on the stove or the oven feels … not all that desirable?

From left, Wayne Brady stars with Maile Brady, Mandie Taketa and Jason Fordham in the reality series "Wayne Brady: The Family Remix."
Wayne Brady aims to be honest and open — not perfect
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You just need to get rid of that voice in the back of your head that yells: ‘What are people going to think?’ ” Brady says of his family’s new reality TV series.

