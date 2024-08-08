Savvy Senior: Is this email from Social Security legitimate or a scam?

I recently received an email stating that I need to update my online Social Security account.

Dear Savvy Senior: I recently received an email stating that I need to update my online Social Security account. Is this legit or is it a scam? — Suspicious Susan

Dear Susan: The Social Security Administration did indeed send out an email last month to notify recipients that it is changing the way to access Social Security’s online services, including your My Social Security account.

The changes will simplify your sign-in experience and align with federal authentication standards, as well as provide you safe and secure access to your account and other online services.

If you created an online Social Security account before Sept. 18, 2021, you’ll need to shift to a Login.gov account to be able to continue accessing your account.

Online Social Security accounts enable both beneficiaries and people who are not yet receiving benefits to access services, including requesting Social Security card replacements, estimating future benefits, checking on the status of applications and managing current benefits.

Using the online services can be a time saver for current and future beneficiaries, as well as the Social Security Administration, as the agency grapples with long wait times for its national 800 phone number.

Update your account

If you already have a My Social Security account, go to ssa.gov/myaccount and sign in with your Social Security username. You’ll then be guided through the process of creating a new account with Login.gov. Once you successfully link your My Social Security account with your new Login.gov account, you’ll get a confirmation screen and have immediate access to online services. In the future, you’ll sign into your account with Login.gov and not your Social Security username.

If you already have a Login.gov or ID.me account, you do not have to take any action.

Beware of scams

To be sure you’re taking the appropriate steps to update your account, it is important to verify any websites or links leading you to the Social Security website. Legitimate Social Security Administration website link is ssa.gov, and the agency link for your My Social Security account is ssa.gov/myaccount.

It’s important to be mindful of potential scam artists who may send you fraudulent websites pretending to direct you to Social Security. These sites will closely mimic the format of the agency’s links to try to lure you into entering your personal information.

If you see a suspicious email or link, it is best not to respond or click on it. Instead, report it to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General or call the fraud hotline at 800-269-0271.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.