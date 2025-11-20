43°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Live Well

Savvy Senior: Online resources can help you draft a will

If you have a simple, straightforward estate and an uncomplicated family situation, writing you ...
If you have a simple, straightforward estate and an uncomplicated family situation, writing your own will — with the help of a good online will-making program — is a viable alternative to hiring an attorney and much cheaper. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Billy Bob Thornton poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK premiere of "Landman&quo ...
With ‘Landman’ success, Billy Bob Thornton learns to ‘enjoy the wins’
Because it is printed before premium and deductible amounts for Medicare Parts A, B and D, the ...
What will Medicare premiums, deductibles cost for 2026?
How is Type 1 diabetes diagnosed and treated?
There are two spots at the Springs Preserve to get on and off the gravel Cienega Trail, which l ...
Exploring the wild side of Springs Preserve
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
November 20, 2025 - 5:57 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend good online resources for writing a simple will? I’m 70 and divorced and want to get my affairs organized, but I hate the idea of paying a high-priced attorney fee if I can do it myself. — Don’t Have Much

Dear Don’t Have Much: A last will and testament is an important document because it ensures that your money and property will be distributed to the people you want to receive it after your death. Fewer than one-third of American adults have prepared a will.

If you die without a will, your estate will be settled in accordance with state law. Details vary by state, but assets typically are distributed using a hierarchy of survivors. Assets go first to a spouse, then to children, then your siblings, and so on.

You also need to be aware that certain accounts take precedence over a will. If you jointly own a home or a bank account, for example, the house, and the funds in the account, will go to the joint holder, even if your will directs otherwise. Similarly, retirement accounts and life insurance policies are distributed to the beneficiaries you designate, so it is important to keep them up to date.

Online will makers

If you have a simple, straightforward estate and an uncomplicated family situation, writing your own will — with the help of a good online will-making program — is a viable alternative to hiring an attorney and much cheaper. Like tax software, these online tools will guide you through a series of questions and will insert your answers into a will for you, and it usually takes less than 30 minutes.

Some of the highest-rated do-it-yourself options include the Quicken WillMaker &Trust 2025 downloadable software (WillMaker.com), which starts at $109 and is valid in every state except Louisiana; Trust &Will (TrustandWill.com), which charges $199 for an individual will-based estate plan; and LegalZoom (LegalZoom.com), which offers will-based estate plans for $129, or $149 if you’d like assistance from an independent attorney.

Or, if that’s more than you’re able or willing to pay, two good options that will let you make your will for free are FreeWill.com or DoYourOwnWill.com.

When to hire a lawyer

If you have considerable financial assets or a complex family situation, like a blended family or a child with special needs, it would be smart for you to seek professional advice. An experienced lawyer can make sure you cover all your bases, which can help avoid family confusion and squabbles after you’re gone.

The National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA.org) and the National Association of Estate Planners &Councils (NAEPC.org) websites are good resources to help you find someone in your area.

Costs will vary depending on your location and the complexity of your situation, but you can expect to pay $200 to $1,000 to get your will made. To help you save, shop around and get price quotes from several firms. And before you meet with an attorney, make a detailed list of assets and accounts to help make your visit more efficient.

Storing your will

Once your will is written, the best place to keep it is either in a fireproof safe or file cabinet at home, in a safe deposit box in your bank or online. But make sure your executor knows where it is and has access to it. Or, if a professional prepares your will, keep the original document at your lawyer’s office. Also, be sure to update your will if your family or financial circumstances change or if you move to another state.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
How is Type 1 diabetes diagnosed and treated?
By Brittany Bruggeman and Chineze Ebo American Academy of Pediatrics

Type 1 diabetes, sometimes called juvenile diabetes, is one of the most common chronic diseases affecting children and teens and has no known cure.

There are two spots at the Springs Preserve to get on and off the gravel Cienega Trail, which l ...
Exploring the wild side of Springs Preserve
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

The Las Vegas preserve’s 3½ miles of trails can provide a healthy dose of exercise, nature and history.

 
Skipping this dynamic step could sabotage your workout
By Beth Ann Mayer Parade

Trainers are begging people to stop skipping dynamic stretching — or stretches like arm circles and butt kicks that require movement — when warming up.

If you decide to stick with your familiar doctors even though they’re out-of-network, co ...
So your insurance dropped your doctor. Now what?
By Bram Sable-Smith KFF Health News

Nationwide, contract disputes are common, with more than 650 hospitals having public spats with an insurer since 2021.

MORE STORIES