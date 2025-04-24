Savvy Senior: Some popular options for volunteer vacations

If you’re looking to do more on your next vacation than relax in the sun or go sightseeing, voluntourism could be a great alternative.

Volunteer vacations, which combine travel and volunteer work, are a great alternative for solo travelers and have become increasingly popular among older adults. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: What can you tell me about volunteer vacation programs? I’m a healthy, 60-year-old, single woman and am interested in doing some solo traveling, but I would like to connect it to something meaningful. — Purposeful Traveler

Dear Purposeful Traveler: If you’re looking to do more on your next vacation than relax in the sun or go sightseeing, volunteer vacations — also known as voluntourism — which combine travel and volunteer work, are a great alternative for solo travelers and have become increasingly popular among older adults.

Volunteer vacations

Many organizations offer short-term volunteer vacation projects in the U.S. and abroad, lasting anywhere from a few days to a few months.

Common program themes include teaching English, working with children and teens, building and repairing homes and schools, and assisting with community or environmental projects.

Also, volunteer vacations give travelers the opportunity to experience the culture more fully and connect with the local people — much different than your run-of-the-mill sightseeing vacation.

Most volunteer vacation groups accept singles, couples and families, and you don’t need to speak a foreign language. Costs usually range from around $1,000 to $3,000 per week, not including travel costs. Fees typically cover pre-trip orientation information, room and board, on-site training, ground transportation once you get there, the services of a project leader, and a contribution to the local community that covers material and services related to the project.

If the organization running your trip is a nonprofit, the cost of your trip, including airfare, is probably tax-deductible.

Where to look

While there are many organizations that offer volunteer vacations, here are some good options to look into:

■ Global Volunteers: A pioneer in global travel, this group tackles hunger, poverty and educational needs. It offers a variety of one-, two- and three-week service programs in 12 countries, including the U.S. globalvolunteers.org

■ Earthwatch Institute: With an emphasis on environmental conservation and research, it offers dozens of one- and two-week expeditions in countries all over the world. earthwatch.org

■ Conservation VIP: It provides environmental conservation volunteer projects to seven destinations abroad and three in the U.S. conservationvip.org

■ Biosphere Expeditions: This group offers wildlife conservation expeditions in six countries. biosphere-expeditions.org

■ Habitat for Humanity: The organization plans international house-building trips through its Global Village Program in 16 countries. habitat.org

■ Natucate: With a focus on nature and species conservation, Natucate has one- to 12-week trips in 32 countries. natucate.com

■ American Hiking Society: Targeting hikers and backpackers, the group plots weekend and weeklong volunteer vacations in the U.S. that focus on building and maintaining trails. americanhiking.org

How to choose

With so many volunteer vacations to choose from, selecting one can be difficult. To help you decide, you need to think specifically about what you want.

For example: Where you want to go and for how long? What types of work are you interested in doing? What kind of living situation and accommodations do you want? Do you want to volunteer alone or with a group? Also, consider your age and health. Are you up to the task?

Once you figure out what you want and spot a few volunteer vacations that interest you, ask the organization to send you information. Also, get a list of previous volunteers and talk to them.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.