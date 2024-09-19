Savvy Senior: Tips for choosing an appropriate walker

There are three basic types of walkers. Selecting the right one depends on a person’s needs and how it will be used.

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you give me some tips on choosing an appropriate walker for my elderly father? He has some balance issues along with arthritis in his hips and could use a little more help than a cane provides. — Wobbly in Wisconsin

Dear Wobbly: When it comes to choosing a walker, there are several styles and options to consider, but selecting the best one for your father will depend on his needs, as well as where he’ll be using it. Here are some tips.

Types of walkers

There are three basic types of walkers on the market. To help your dad choose, consider how much support he’ll need. Then visit to a medical equipment store or pharmacy (see Medicare.gov/medical-equipment-suppliers) that sells walkers so he can test out a few.

Standard walker: This is the most basic style. It has four legs with rubber-based feet (no wheels), is very lightweight (5 to 6 pounds) and typically costs $30 to $100. This type of walker must be picked up and moved forward as you walk, so it’s best suited for people who need significant weight-bearing support or who are walking very short distances.

Two-wheeled walker: This has the same four-leg style, except it has wheels on the two front legs that allow you to easily push the walker forward without lifting, while the back legs glide across the floor providing support as you step forward. These are best for people with balance issues and are priced at $50 to $150.

Rollator: This is a rolling walker with wheels on all three or four legs. Four-wheel rollators typically come with a built-in seat, basket and hand brakes and are best suited for people who need assistance with balance or walking endurance. Some rollators even come with pushdown brakes that engage with downward pressure and will lock if you sit on the seat. Or, if you dad needs to navigate tight spaces at home, three-wheel rollators, which don’t have a seat, are a nice option. Rollators typically cost $60 to $250.

Other tips

After deciding on the type of walker, there a few additional factors to ensure it meets your dad’s needs.

First, be sure the walker’s height is adjusted properly. To do this, have your dad stand with his arms relaxed at his sides. The handgrips of the walker should line up with the crease on the inside of his wrist.

If your dad is a large person, verify that the walker’s weight capacity will support him and, if he chooses a four-wheel rollator, that his body can fit between the handgrips when sitting. Heavy duty rollators with higher weight capacities, bigger wheels and wider seats are also an option.

Your dad also needs to test the handgrips to make sure they’re comfortable, and be sure to purchase a walker that folds up for easier storage and transport.

It’s also a smart idea to work with your dad’s doctor or a physical therapist, and be sure to get a written prescription, as Medicare will cover 80 percent of the cost.

