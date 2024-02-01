55°F
Live Well

Savvy Senior: Tips for keeping older drivers safe on the road

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
February 1, 2024 - 1:22 pm
 
As people age, it’s very important to monitor changes in overall health as it relates to driving. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: What safety tips can you recommend for older drivers? My 86-year-old mother, who still drives herself, had a fender bender last month, and I worry about her safety. — Back Seat Daughter

Dear Back Seat: With more and more Americans driving well into their 70s, 80s and beyond, there are several things your mom can do to help maintain and even improve her driving skills. Here are some recommendations from driving rehabilitation specialists who work with older drivers.

Get an eye exam: Because about 90 percent of the information necessary to drive is received through our eyes, this is a good first step in ensuring your mom’s driving safety. Get your mom’s eyes checked every year to be sure her vision and eyewear are up to par.

Get a physical or wellness exam: As people age, it’s also very important to monitor changes in overall health as it relates to driving. Medical conditions such as arthritis, dementia, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, sleep apnea and stroke can all affect driving.

In addition, many seniors also take multiple medications or combinations of medications that can make them drowsy or lightheaded, which can impair judgment or affect reflexes or alertness necessary for safe driving. So, an annual physical or wellness examination and medication review is also a smart way to verify your mom’s driving safety.

Take a refresher course: AARP and AAA both have older driver improvement courses that can help your mom brush up on her skills and understand how to adjust for slower reflexes, weaker vision and other age-related physical changes. Taking a class may also earn her an auto insurance discount. To find a class, contact your local AAA (AAA.com) or AARP (AARPdriversafety.org, 888-227-7669). Most courses cost $20 to $30 and can be taken online.

Make some adjustments: Adjusting when and where your mom drives is another way to help keep her safe and behind the wheel longer. Some simple adjustments include not driving after dark or during rush hour traffic, avoiding major highways or other busy roads, and not driving in poor weather.

Evaluate her driving: To stay on top of your mom’s driving abilities, you should take a ride with her from time to time, watching for problem areas. For example: Does she drive at inappropriate speeds, tailgate or drift between lanes? Does she have difficulty seeing, backing up or changing lanes? Does she react slowly, get confused easily or make poor driving decisions?

For more evaluation tips, AAA offers a senior driver self-rating assessment exercise at Exchange.AAA.com/safety/senior-driver-safety-mobility.

If your mom needs a more thorough evaluation, you can turn to a driver rehabilitation specialist who’s trained to evaluate older drivers and offer suggestions and adaptations to help keep her safe. But be aware that this type of assessment can cost $100 to $500 or more.

When it gets to the point that your mom’s driving isn’t safe anymore and she needs to quit, you may need to help her create a list of names and phone numbers of family, friends and local transportation services that she can call on for a ride.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

The Inflation Reduction Act eliminated all out-of-pocket costs under Medicare drug coverage for ...
On Medicare: Why Part D is key to no-cost vaccines
By Toni King Toni Says

For a shingles vaccination, Carl was told that he needs to be enrolled in a Part D prescription drug plan for a $0 copay or else pay $200.

America Ferrera poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on We ...
‘Barbie’ star stunned by Oscar nod, power of words
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The Oscar news brought America Ferrera “Waves of emotion. Disbelief. Joy.” She’s also been moved by how her movie monologue has resonated with girls.

 
What should parents know before heading to the ER?
By Sylvia Owusu-Ansah American Academy of Pediatrics

Nearly 30 million children visit emergency rooms each year in the United States. In a serious emergency, you should always go to the closest ER.

