Savvy Senior: Tips for older pet owners with mobility issues

Dear Savvy Senior: My pet-loving mother has two cats and a dog, but her knee and back problems make caring for them increasingly difficult. Are there pet care products you can recommend that help elderly pet older owners with mobility problems? — Searching Susan

Dear Searching Susan: For older pet owners with limited mobility, daily tasks like feeding, walking or cleaning up after their pets can become physically challenging. Fortunately, there are a variety of products that are designed to make pet care more manageable.

With the help of Next Avenue, a nonprofit, digital publication for older adults, here is a rundown on some top products that can help your mom care for her pets no matter her mobility.

Automatic pet feeder

Just like us, pets need to eat a few times a day. But lifting heavy food bags or bending to fill bowls can strain bad backs. An automatic pet feeder can help keep your mom’s pets well-fed without having to stoop or bend much.

The Petlibro Air Automatic Feeder (Chewy.com, $50) has a locking food tank to prevent between-meal snacking and can hold up to 16 portions. It runs on batteries that last 180 days, so you can put it anywhere you want. You’ll have to refill it now and then, but this product means a lot less bending and lifting.

Age-friendly litter boxes

Bending or stooping over to fill or clean out the litter box can be challenging for many mobility-challenged cat owners. To alleviate this, LoftyLoo (LoftyLoo.com) sells an elevated litter box for $289. Compatible with stairs and ramps for older cats, LoftyLoo’s raised litter box furniture has options for anyone living with chronic pain or recovering from surgery. It’s also fully wheelchair accessible.

Another option that can make kitty litter clean up easier is the Litter-Robot 4 by Whisker (Litter-Robot.com, $699). This automatic, self-cleaning litter box eliminates scooping and reduces the odor and waste removal, which is helpful for older cat owners.

Long-handled scooper

Stooping over to clean up after your dog can be challenging if you have back, hip or knee problems. Long-handled waste scoopers can make this cleanup task much more manageable.

The ShinyDew scooper (Amazon.com, $24) is a foldable, 32-inch-long dog waste picker upper, so you don’t have to bend over. You can use it with one hand and attach waste bags to the scooper for easier disposal.

Hands-free leash

Most dogs love their daily walks and need the exercise for optimal health. But for seniors who use a cane, walker, wheelchair or have upper-body pain, using a traditional leash can be challenging. If walking a pet is difficult, hands-free leashes or harnesses can make the experience more manageable.

One option is the Hands-Free Dog Leash with Zipper Pouch (iYoShop.com, $22), which clips around your waist, has a reflective safety strip for visibility and includes two shock absorbers to prevent tugging. But note that this product should only be used if your pet cannot physically pull you down.

Pet treadmill

If your mom can’t walk her dog any longer, she can still give it plenty of exercise by getting a pet treadmill. The PETSITE Dog Treadmill (Amazon.com, $286) has 12 preset programs and three incline options.

The running belt measures 39 inches long by 14.5 inches wide with a slip-resistant surface and safety fences along the sides. It also comes with a remote to adjust speed and automatically turns off after 30 minutes.

Ball launcher

Another way your mom can exercise her dog, if walking isn’t an option, is with an automated ball launcher.

The Joyhound Electronic Ball Launcher (Petsmart.com, $120) comes with three tennis balls and can lob them 10 to 40 feet. Your mom can rest on her patio while her dog gets a challenging and entertaining workout.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.