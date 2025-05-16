63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats!, Dining Out now on
neon-logo
Find entertainment news, Kats and Dining Out on the new
neon-logo
website.
Live Well

Savvy Senior: What resources are available for older job seekers?

To help you find employment, there are a number of job search websites and apps tailored to old ...
To help you find employment, there are a number of job search websites and apps tailored to older workers seeking full-time, part-time or remote positions. (Getty Images)
More Stories
Angela Bassett poses for photographers during the photo call for the film 'Mission: Impossible ...
‘My heart is racing’: Angela Bassett always up for a challenge
Enroll in Medicare the correct way when you are turning 65 or after 65 and retiring from your c ...
I’m turning 65 with retiree benefits … why do I need Medicare Part B?
If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
Whole wheat pasta dishes are the best way to showcase spring vegetables. (Getty Images)
Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
May 16, 2025 - 5:20 am
 

Dear Savvy Senior: What websites or apps can you recommend to help older people find employment opportunities? I’m 60 and have been out of work for nearly a year now and need some help. — Seeking Employment

Dear Seeking Employment: To help you find employment, there are a number of job search websites and apps tailored to older workers seeking full-time, part-time or remote positions. Here are 10 great options that are recommended by U.S. News & World Report for 2025, most of which are free to use.

AARP Job Board: Designed for workers 50 and older, AARP’s job board allows users to search by job title, keyword, company or location. The platform also offers search filters for full-time, part-time and remote work opportunities. Employers who are part of AARP’s Employer Pledge Program are committed to hiring older workers. jobs.aarp.org

CareerOneStop: Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor, this site lists career opportunities, access training programs and job search resources. You’ll also find help looking for a remote job, filling out a job application, getting started as a self-employed person and choosing a path that’s right for your stage in life. careeronestop.org

Indeed: One of the largest job search engines in the world, Indeed will help you sift through millions of available positions. You can include a variety of specifications to find a job, including whether you want to work remotely, your salary requirements, preferred location, experience level and education. If you upload your résumé, employers can find you as well. indeed.com

LinkedIn: If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, create one to showcase your experience, knowledge and skills. You can gather news and insights related to your industry by looking at what others are posting and share your content as well. The site allows you to conduct job searches and set alerts for new opportunities. linkedin.com

New Solutions: This site connects professionals 55 and older with part-time and full-time positions in government agencies. Users can browse openings by state, apply online and receive guidance through the hiring process. newsolutions.org

Rent a Grandma: If you want to work as a nanny, chef, domestic staff or pet care provider, this site is a great resource, but it does charge a $25 registration fee. It also offers opportunities for tutors and personal assistants. After you sign up, clients can contact you about job opportunities. rentagrandma.com

Retired Brains: This site can help you find remote, flexible, freelance and work-from-home jobs. You’ll also be able to access resources to start a business. You can search by location, keyword or job title and access career advice on résumé building and interview preparation. retiredbrains.com

RetirementJobs: This site specializes in job opportunities for workers over 50, with retail, caregiving, transportation, sales and finance listings. It also features certified age-friendly employers and offers webinars on job searching, networking and overcoming age bias. retirementjobs.com

Seniors4Hire: Job seekers 50 and older can register for free, post a résumé and search for jobs. Employers use the platform to find experienced workers for part-time, full-time and remote positions. seniors4hire.org

Workforce50: At this site, you can view jobs specifically posted by companies looking for older workers. You’ll also be able to access resources related to résumé building, shifting from military to civilian life and finding a federal job. workforce50.com

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
If your goal is to live to 100, genetics play a significant role, of course, but another key ca ...
4 common habits of people who live past age 100
By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira • Parade

There’s no right way to attain longevity, but the experts say one key to a long life can lie in your morning routine.

Whole wheat pasta dishes are the best way to showcase spring vegetables. (Getty Images)
Whole wheat noodles put a new twist on pasta primavera
By Beth Dooley The Minnesota Star Tribune

With its nutty flavor and grainy texture, whole wheat pasta is a perfect match for savory, earthy and/or oniony sauces with richness and depth.

How you phrase a question plays a big role in the results you see. Doctors say patients should ...
Can you trust Dr. Google for medical advice?
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Doctors say internet searches for medical information should be done cautiously, especially with artificial intelligence playing a growing role.

The energy drink market is a bit like the Wild West in the sense that the beverages and their i ...
Are energy drinks bad for your health?
By Michael Ackerman Mayo Clinic News Network

Energy drinks are a multibillion-dollar industry and are the most-consumed supplement not under the control of the FDA other than multivitamins.

Lorraine Bracco attends the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection ...
Lorraine Bracco savors the bonds of food and family
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“A lot of really important conversations, decisions and advice happen when you’re passing the meatballs,” the star of the new comedy “Nonnas” says.

Visitors walk in the Petrified Dunes area of Snow Canyon State Park in Southern Utah on a late ...
Adventure, beauty abound at Southern Utah park
Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Much like the role Red Rock Canyon plays in Southern Nevada, Snow Canyon State Park is a backyard source of wonder for St. George, Utah.

MORE STORIES