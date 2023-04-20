66°F
Live Well

Savvy Senior: What to consider when buying a walking cane

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
April 20, 2023 - 9:26 am
 
Walking canes come in many different styles, shapes and sizes. When choosing one, be sure to consider your needs and preferences. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: I have some hip and back problems and could use a walking cane to help me get around. Is there anything I should know about canes before I buy one? — Limping Linda

Dear Linda: When it comes to choosing a cane, most people don’t give it much thought. But they should. Walking canes come in many styles, shapes and sizes, so you need to take into account your needs and preferences to ensure you choose one that’s appropriate for you. Here are some tips:

Types of canes

The first thing to consider is how much support you need. That will help you determine the kind of cane you choose. The three basic types of canes include:

1. Straight canes: These are basic, single-point canes that typically incorporate a rounded crook handle or L-shaped ergonomic handle. They usually are made of lightweight aluminum or wood. Most of the aluminum models are adjustable in height, and some even fold up.

2. Offset-handle canes: These also are single-point straight canes but come with a swan-neck curve in the upper part of the shaft that puts the user’s weight directly over the cane tip for added stability. These canes are typically aluminum and adjustable height and come with a flat, soft-grip handle that’s easy on the hands.

Some straight canes and offset-handle canes also come with triple- or quad-tipped bases that can add gripping support and allow the cane to stand on its own when you let go.

Both straight and offset-handle canes are best suited for people with a slight walking impairment.

3. Quad canes: These work best for people who need maximum weight-bearing and support. Quad canes come with four separate tips at the base, usually have an offset flat handle and can stand on their own.

Fitting the cane

Once you decide on the type of cane, make sure it has the weight capacity to support you and fits your height. To do this, stand with your arms hanging straight down at your side. The top of the cane should line up with the crease in your wrist, so your arm is slightly bent at the elbow when you grip the cane.

The cane should also have a rubber tip at the bottom to prevent slipping. A worn or torn rubber tip is dangerous, so check the tip frequently to ensure it’s in good condition.

The grip is also very important, so choose one that’s ergonomically designed, or one that has a molded rubber or foam grip that’s comfortable to hold.

How to use

When using a cane, it should always be held in the hand opposite of the leg that needs support. For example, if your knee pain is on your left side, you should use the cane in your right hand. The cane should then move forward as you step forward with the bad leg.

If you have to go upstairs, you should lead with the good leg. And when you go downstairs, you should put your cane on the step first and then step down with your bad leg.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org

