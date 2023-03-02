57°F
Live Well

Savvy Senior: What to know about donating your body to science

By Jim Miller Savvy Senior
March 2, 2023 - 12:50 pm
 
Each year, it’s estimated that approximately 20,000 Americans donate their whole body, a ...
Each year, it’s estimated that approximately 20,000 Americans donate their whole body, after death, to medical facilities to be used in research projects, anatomy lessons and surgical practice. (Getty Images)

Dear Savvy Senior: I am interested in possibly donating my body to science when I pass away. What can you tell me about this, and what would I need to do to set it up? — Getting Old

Dear Getting Old: If you’re looking to help advance medical research and, in the process, eliminate your funeral and burial costs, donating your body to science is a great option to consider. Here’s what you should know.

Body donations

Each year, it’s estimated that approximately 20,000 Americans donate their whole body to medical facilities to be used in research projects, anatomy lessons and surgical practice.

After using your body, these facilities will provide free cremation and will either bury or scatter your ashes or return them to your family, usually within a year.

In case you’re wondering, your family cannot be paid for the use of your body. Federal and state laws prohibit it.

Here are a few other things you need to consider:

Donation denial: Most body donation programs will not accept bodies that are extremely obese or those that have infectious diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS or MRSA. Bodies that suffered extensive trauma won’t be accepted, either.

Organ donation: Most medical school programs require that you donate your whole body. So, if you want to be an organ donor (with the exception of your eyes), you probably won’t qualify.

Religious considerations: Most major religions permit individuals to donate their full body or organs, and many even encourage it. If you are unsure, consult your pastor or spiritual adviser.

Special requests: Most programs will not allow you to donate your body for a specific purpose. You give them the body and they decide how to use it.

Memorial options: Most programs require prompt transport of the body after death, so there’s no funeral. But your family could hold a memorial service without the body.

Body transport: Most programs will cover transporting your body to their facility within a certain distance.

How to proceed

If you want to donate your body, it’s best to make arrangements in advance with a program in your area. Most programs are offered through university-affiliated medical schools. To find one near you, the University of Florida maintains a list of U.S. programs at Anatbd.acb.med.ufl.edu/usprograms.

In addition to the medical schools, there are also private organizations like Science Care (ScienceCare.com) and Anatomy Gifts Registry (AnatomyGifts.org) that accept whole body donations. Some of these organizations will even allow organ donation because they deal in body parts as well as whole cadavers.

Once you locate a program in your area, call and ask them to mail you an information/registration packet that will explain exactly how their program works.

To sign up, you’ll need to fill out a couple of forms and return them. But you can always change your mind by contacting the program and removing your name from its registration list. Some programs may ask that you make your withdrawal in writing.

After you’ve made arrangements, you’ll need to tell your family members so they will know what to do after your death. It’s also a good idea to tell your doctors, so they know your final wishes.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.

THE LATEST
The cost of long-term care is projected to rise, from an average nursing home cost of $115,000 ...
Many Americans neglect to plan for long-term care
By Toni King Toni Says

We are noticing more long-term care issues because many people are waiting until past age 65 to apply for a traditional long-term care policy.

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at ...
Meditation helps Michael B. Jordan roll with punches
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Meditation is my escape from a world where there is a lot going on,” says Jordan, who added directing duties to his starring role in the boxing sequel “Creed III.”

Skye Canyon's Fit Fest returns March 4, 2023, to the northwest valley community. (Skye Canyon)
Skye Canyon community to host annual Fit Fest
RJ

A day full of fitness and outdoor fun will include a 5K/8K race, 1-mile fun run, yoga, guided meditation, and activities for kids.

The family of actor Bruce Willis, shown at the 2019 premiere of the movie "Glass" in ...
Experts explain Bruce Willis’ rare form of dementia: FTD
By Andrea Clement The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Fans of Hollywood icon Bruce Willis were shocked and saddened by the recent news of the actor’s diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

 
10 tips for cooking with plant-based meat
By Nicole Hvidsten Star Tribune

Thanks to improved taste and texture, it’s easier than ever to work alternative meat sources into meals.

“There’s no question young people are telling us they are in crisis. The data rea ...
Pandemic took unprecedented toll on youth mental health
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

In 30 years of collecting similar data, “we’ve never seen this kind of devastating, consistent findings,” said the head of the CDC’s adolescent and school health division.

The FTC recently found that 24 percent of adults over age 60 who reported losing money to a sca ...
Savvy Senior: How to protect seniors from scam calls
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Scammers are always looking for new ways to trick people out of money, and in the U.S., phone calls remain the primary way swindlers hook older victims.

