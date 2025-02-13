Savvy Senior: What’s the federal income tax threshold?

Whether you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, plus a few other factors.

Dear Savvy Senior: What can you tell me about the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My earned income stopped when I retired in March, so I’m wondering if I need to file a tax return this year. — Retired in 2024

Dear Retired: Whether you are required to file a federal income tax return this year will depend on how much you earned last year, as well as the source of the income, your age and filing status.

Here’s a rundown of this tax season’s IRS tax filing thresholds:

For most people, this is pretty straightforward. If your 2024 gross income — which includes all taxable income, not counting your Social Security benefits unless you are married and filing separately — was below the threshold for your filing status and age, you probably won’t have to file.

■ Single: $14,600 ($16,550 if you’re 65 or older by Jan. 1, 2024).

■ Married filing jointly: $29,200 ($30,750 if you or your spouse is 65 or older; or $32,300 if you’re both over 65).

■ Married filing separately: $5 at any age.

■ Head of household: $21,900 ($23,850 if 65 or older).

■ Qualifying surviving spouse: $29,200 ($30,750 if 65 or older).

To get a detailed breakdown on federal filing requirements, along with information on taxable and nontaxable income, call the IRS at 800-829-3676 and ask for a free copy of “1040 and 1040-SR Instructions for Tax Year 2024,” or you can see it online at irs.gov.

Other situations

Be aware that there are other financial situations that can require you to file a tax return, even if your gross income falls below the IRS filing requirements. For example, if you earned more than $400 from self-employment in 2024, owe any taxes on an IRA, health savings account or an alternative minimum tax, or get premium tax credits because you, your spouse or a dependent is enrolled in a Health Insurance Marketplace plan, you’ll need to file.

You’ll also need to file if you are receiving Social Security benefits and one-half of your benefits plus your other gross income and any tax-exempt interest exceeds $25,000, or $32,000 if you’re married and filing jointly.

To figure all this out, the IRS offers an online tax tool that asks a series of questions that will help you determine if you’re required to file, or if you should file because you’re due a refund. It takes less than 15 minutes to complete.

Find this tool at irs.gov/help/ita — click on “Filing Requirements — Do I need to file a tax return?” Or you can get assistance by calling the IRS helpline at 800-829-1040.

Tax prep help

If you do need to file a tax return, you can Free File at irs.gov. Your 2024 adjusted gross income must be below $84,000 to qualify. Or, if you have a simple tax situation and your income is below $200,000, or $250,000 if you’re married and filing jointly, you can file your taxes for free through the new IRS Direct File program in 24 states (including Nevada) at directfile.irs.gov.

If you need help, contact the IRS-sponsored Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, which provides free tax preparation and counseling to middle- and low-income taxpayers who are 60 or older. Call 800-906-9887 or visit irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep to locate services near you.

You can also get tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide service at aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 888-227-7669.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.