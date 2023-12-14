Savvy Senior: Where to find help to care for an aging parent

Taking care of an aging parent — especially when juggling work and other family obligations — can be exhausting. But help and resources are available.

Dear Savvy Senior: Where can I turn for caregiving help? I help take care of my 80-year-old father and work too, and it’s wearing me out. — Worn Out Wendy

Dear Wendy: Taking care of an aging parent — especially when juggling work and other family obligations — can be exhausting. But help and resources are available. Here’s what you should know.

Identify your needs

To help you determine and prioritize the kinds of help you need, a good first step is to make a detailed list of everything you do as your dad’s caregiver and the amount of time each task takes. Identify the times when you need help the most and which tasks others might be able to do for you.

Then list the types of care needed, such as simple companionship or doing active chores, such as shopping or running errands. Once you determine this, here are some tips and places you can seek help.

Care helpers

If you have siblings or other loved ones close by, start by asking them if they could help with specific tasks. Also, see if friends, neighbors or faith group members could help.

Check into local resources that may be available. Many communities offer a range of free or subsidized services that help seniors and caregivers with basic needs such as home delivered meals, transportation, senior companion services and respite services, which offer short-term care so you can take an occasional break. Call your nearby Area Aging Agency (800-677-1116) for referrals.

There are also a bevy of online services to help you save time on certain chores. For example, online grocery shopping and home deliveries, and online pharmacy medication refills and deliveries. You can also order meal-kits or pre-made meals online through numerous meal delivery companies and arrange needed transportation with ridesharing services such as Lyft or Uber.

Or, if you can afford it, you may want to consider hiring someone a few hours a week to help with things such as cooking, housekeeping or even personal care. Costs can run from $12 to $25 per hour. Care.com or CareLinx.com are two good websites to help you find someone, or you can work with a local home care agency.

Financial aid

If you’re handling your dad’s financial chores, make things easier by arranging for direct deposit for his income sources, and set up automatic payments for his utilities and other routine bills. You may also want to set up your dad’s online banking service, so you can pay bills and monitor his account. Or, if you need help, consider hiring a bill paying service such as Silver Bills (SilverBills.com), which charges a flat fee of $150 per month.

BenefitsCheckup.org is another excellent tool to look for financial assistance programs that may help your dad.

Technology solutions

To help you keep tabs on your dad when you are away at work or if he lives alone, there are affordable technology devices that can help. For example, there are medical alert systems and smart speakers that help with communication and allow him to call for help if needed. Home video cameras with two-way speakers allow you to monitor and talk to him when you are away.

Other resources

There are several other organizations you can draw on for additional information. The Family Care Alliance (Caregiver.org) has a state-by-state listing of caregiving programs and services; the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ.org/help-support/caregiving) provides information unique to the challenges of dementia caregivers; and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (Caregiver.va.gov) offers caregiver support services to veterans and spouses.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.