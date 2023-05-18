79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Seth Rogen: ‘I look at life as a fun adventure’

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 7:47 am
 
Seth Rogen arrives at the premiere of "Platonic" on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Regal ...
Seth Rogen arrives at the premiere of "Platonic" on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Regal L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Episode 3. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in "Platonic," premiering May 24, 2023, on Apple ...
Episode 3. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in "Platonic," premiering May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Apple TV+)
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Paul ...
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic," premiering May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+. (Paul Sarkis/Apple TV+)

Seth Rogen never had a Plan B.

“I was 6 or 7 and ran around with a camera, quoted movies and was obsessed with films. All I wanted to do was be in the movies — or work in real life as a Ninja Turtle, and no one in my family was encouraging about the turtle gig,” the 41-year-old actor, writer and comedian says.

Rogen’s family didn’t have a lot of money, but Tuesdays in his native Vancouver, British Columbia, were cheap film night at the local multiplex. “I saw everything — and we also lived across the street from the big Blockbuster in town,” he says on a call from the Apple studios in Los Angeles. “I’d walk the aisles of that place for hours and hours when I was young. I was serious about it. I found my thing.”

So what if some of the other kids thought he was a geek. “You want a life tip? Kids should remember that everything turns around at some point,” Rogen says. “The nerdy things that I love to talk about are now cool and a part of pop culture. Geeks rule the world.”

They also make their mark in Hollywood: Rogen’s filmography includes “Superbad,” “Neighbors,” “This Is the End,” “Pineapple Express,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Fabelmans” and, yes, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

His latest, the comedy series “Platonic,” debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+. Rogen portrays Will, a bar owner who was best friends in college with Sylvia (Rose Byrne), now married with three kids. They reconnect as adults and start spending a lot of time together, trying to relive their wilder days, much to the dismay of her lawyer husband, Charlie (Luke Macfarlane).

Rogen, who is married to writer-director Lauren Miller, says his good life tips begin with his significant other, a couch and a really good cheeseburger.

Find your niche

When it came to “Platonic,” Rogen was sure he wanted to do a series, not a movie. “I wanted to bring a theatrical-style, R-rated comedy to a serialized TV show,” he says. “This felt very original and also allowed me to do the stuff I know I’m good at. It feels good to do the things that you are good at in life. Everyone should figure out what that is — and try to explore it.”

Answer the big questions

The series also allowed him to pose the “Harry Met Sally” question: Can men and women be just friends? Rogen says he cherishes relationships with the opposite sex. “I do fundamentally think men and women can be platonic friends, but people project a lot onto it, which isn’t always healthy,” he says. “Jealousy can come out of these situations, but I firmly believe you can have platonic relationships. I have many of them.”

Let loose

Rogen plays an eccentric bar owner who likes to have a good time and act crazy. There’s a scene where he jumps up and dances on a bar, “Coyote Ugly” style. “I knew the bottle toss from the movie ‘Cocktail,’ and vowed that I would never do it on the show,” he says. “But ‘Coyote Ugly’ is a culturally relevant film, and a few more people know it versus ‘Cocktail.’ Let’s just say I picked it up in about 10 minutes and it was such a good release.

“And I’m not a dancer,” he warns. “I move like Frankenstein, but it still felt good.”

Lean on friends

A key element of the series is whether you can be more honest with friends than you can with your significant other. “In marriage, you might be much more considerate of the other person’s feelings because of the fallout of the other person’s emotions. You care about your mate,” Rogen observes. “It’s different with friends. You care less about the fallout. You just say it. You’re probably willing to be a little more honest and say meaner things, which is why it’s important to have those good friends in life. You need that sounding board.”

Deal with disappointment

Rogen wasn’t an overnight success and has endured plenty of ups and downs. “Hollywood is not necessarily a fair place,” he says. “Any given phone call could either make your life better or ensure that the door slams in your face. The key is if you don’t quit, you can make it. You just push on and work hard. Trust in your creative drive.”

Go to that party

Rogen met his wife in 2004 at a birthday party at El Cid, a Spanish restaurant in Los Angeles. “A friend told me a girl he was dating had a friend and that we might like each other, so we went to a birthday party, met and ate grilled cheese sandwiches,” Rogen says. “The point is if I didn’t go to that party, we might have never met.”

Speak your mind

Rogen says he respects a good creative conflict. “Disagreements are healthy,” he insists. “There’s something I say to everyone in our company, from the newest intern to myself: ‘Speak up.’ I hate nothing more than when a lot of people are involved and later someone says, ‘I always thought that idea didn’t work.’ I’m thinking, ‘Why didn’t you speak up?’

“I will never get mad if someone says something doesn’t work. I will be furious if you thought there was something wrong with this thing and you didn’t share,” he says. “Don’t creatively withhold on me. Nothing hurts more than making something and you blew through a solution because somebody didn’t say it.”

View things differently

“I look at life as a fun adventure,” Rogen says. “There aren’t challenges, but just new adventures.”

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
2
Seth Rogen: ‘I look at life as a fun adventure’
Seth Rogen: ‘I look at life as a fun adventure’
3
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
Actress Diane Lane shares her secret to carefree aging
4
Superbloom or not, Death Valley beckons in springtime — PHOTOS
Superbloom or not, Death Valley beckons in springtime — PHOTOS
5
Tap into Lake Mead’s fun side on a kayaking adventure
Tap into Lake Mead’s fun side on a kayaking adventure
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
US has a major food waste problem. Here’s how you can help.
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

Food is the most common material in U.S. landfills. And apart from consumer-facing businesses like grocery stores and restaurants, home is where most food waste happens.

 
7 options to give Mom a gift of self-care, serenity
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

Sure, you could take Mom to brunch on the busiest restaurant day of the year, but how about considering a relaxing day at a Las Vegas Valley spa instead?

To qualify for Medicare Part A at no cost, you must have worked and paid Social Security and Me ...
On Medicare: Why is my Part A premium an extra $506?
By Toni King Toni Says

Many Americans do not realize that they must work a certain amount of time and pay employment taxes to have Medicare Part A with no premium.

FILE - Adderall XR capsules are displayed on Feb. 24, 2023. Drug shortages are growing in the U ...
What’s behind shortages of prescription drugs?
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Drug shortages are a growing problem that experts see no clear path to resolving. For patients, that means treatment delays, medication switches and other hassles.

 
Mental health awareness increasing, and not just in May
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Special / RJ

As Mental Health Awareness Month, May is an important time of year. Yet most would agree we would be remiss to focus on our mental health only one month out of the year.

More stories for you
Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances
Captain America’s advice: Push past your fears and take chances
‘You don’t give up’: George Foreman refused to be counted out
‘You don’t give up’: George Foreman refused to be counted out
‘Book Club’ stars tout the power of female friendships
‘Book Club’ stars tout the power of female friendships
Chris Pratt sees himself in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character
Chris Pratt sees himself in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ character
Ask the Pediatrician: The importance of teaching kids about body safety and boundaries
Ask the Pediatrician: The importance of teaching kids about body safety and boundaries
Las Vegan’s secret to shedding 59 pounds in a year: ‘No secret at all’
Las Vegan’s secret to shedding 59 pounds in a year: ‘No secret at all’