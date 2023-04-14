60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Live Well

Sexually transmitted infections in US jumped in 2021

By Ilena Peng Bloomberg News
April 14, 2023 - 8:07 am
 
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (Dreamstime)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta. (Dreamstime)

Cases of major sexually transmitted infections rose to more than 2.5 million in 2021, U.S. health officials said in a revised final report, led by rates of syphilis that increased by more than a third from a year earlier.

Rates of syphilis rose about 32 percent in 2021, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had said in a preliminary report last year that it expected a 26 percent increase. Cases among infants, who can become infected during pregnancy, also jumped by about a third, leading to 220 stillbirths and infant deaths in 2021, the CDC reported.

Such cases have risen every year in the past decade, according to the CDC. Congenital infections can cause severe disease in infants, including bone deformities, blindness and loss of hearing.

Delays in diagnosis and treatment help drive the spread of sexually transmitted infections, researchers and advocates say. Some are calling for increased screenings and education, as the illnesses are easiest to treat when detected early.

“Syphilis — and especially congenital syphilis — is the canary in the coal mine for a devastating and out-of-control epidemic of sexually transmitted infections in the U.S.,” David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors, said in a statement. “These are completely preventable infections that too often go unseen, undetected, and untreated. We need an all-of-government response that meets the gravity of this crisis.”

Other sexually transmitted infections also increased, with rates of gonorrhea and chlamydia each adding about 4 percent from 2020 to 2021. Chlamydia rates remain above pre-COVID levels, spurring concerns that screening for the often-asymptomatic disease was disrupted by the pandemic. Gay and bisexual men, as well as Black and American Indian communities, continue to be disproportionately impacted, the CDC found.

“The U.S. STI epidemic shows no signs of slowing,” Leandro Mena, CDC’s director of sexually transmitted disease prevention, said in a statement. “The reasons for the ongoing increases are multifaceted — and so are the solutions.”

Surging STI cases reinforce the need for accessible testing and treatment, as well as continued development for new vaccines and post-exposure medications, the CDC said.

“It will take many of us working together to effectively use new and existing tools, to increase access to quality sexual health care services for more people, and to encourage ongoing innovation and prioritization of STI prevention and treatment in this country,” Mena said.

Diagnoses for sexually transmitted diseases dropped early in the pandemic but increased through the rest of 2020. Those numbers may have been underreported because of COVID-related interruptions to screenings and health care visits, the CDC said at the time.

MOST READ: Live Well
1
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
Cheaper Medicare option can prove costly down the road
2
Exploring the wonders of Red Rock’s Calico Basin — PHOTOS
Exploring the wonders of Red Rock’s Calico Basin — PHOTOS
3
Actor Aisha Tyler: Pursue your passion, and don’t fear failure
Actor Aisha Tyler: Pursue your passion, and don’t fear failure
4
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
Cybill Shepherd not afraid of aging on ‘spiritual journey’
5
Savvy Senior: Tips for traveling with your grandkids
Savvy Senior: Tips for traveling with your grandkids
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vega ...
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
By Dr. Raj Palraj Mayo Clinic News Network

Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

 
Precautions to keep medications from poisoning children
By Dr. Elizabeth Murray American Academy of Pediatrics

Every year, about 50,000 U.S. children visit the emergency room because they swallowed something potentially dangerous.

 
Fitness trainers share tips for women approaching menopause
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

If you’re a woman anticipating or experiencing menopause-related physical or mental changes, a trio of female fitness experts have written just the book for you.

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon pose for a portrait to promote the film "Air" on Mo ...
Affleck, Damon fly high with an assist from Jordan
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The showbiz pals’ latest movie, “Air,” tells how Nike partnered with the basketball great to create the most iconic sneaker line of all time: the Air Jordan.

More stories for you
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Is this deadly fungus spreading outside of medical facilities?
Is this deadly fungus spreading outside of medical facilities?
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
US pregnancy deaths dropped in 2022 after pandemic spike
US pregnancy deaths dropped in 2022 after pandemic spike
Clark County ranks as 6th-healthiest county in Nevada, study says
Clark County ranks as 6th-healthiest county in Nevada, study says