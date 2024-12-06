’Shocking your body’: Why hybrid training can be beneficial

During the holidays, when many people struggle to stick to their workout regimen, hybrid training can provide a variety of ways to keep moving.

Does vitamin C really help us when we’re sick?

Aside from its physical benefits, exercise boosts mood and reduces stress and anxiety levels, which is particularly important during the holidays. (Getty Images)

As if the holidays weren’t stressful enough, a 2023 American Heart Association survey reveals 64 percent of people struggle to prioritize exercise during this time of year. Additionally, 69 percent have trouble keeping up with healthy eating habits, and 56 percent can’t seem to get enough sleep.

Add the stress of family gatherings, gift shopping and holiday parties, and it’s no wonder many people feel overwhelmed and burned out by the end of December.

Unfortunately, our health can take a back seat during the hectic holiday season, leading to fitness plateaus and poor health going into the new year.

Staying fit at holidays

It’s easy to fall off the wagon during the holidays, writing off our less-than-ideal habits as a temporary indulgence. No one can judge for wanting to indulge and rest during the busy, chilly winter months. Plus, that’s what New Year’s resolutions are for: to get back on track with the proper mindset, right?

Yet letting healthy habits go by the wayside for a couple of months can significantly affect our overall health and well-being, making it difficult to get back in a groove. While weight gain may seem the top concern, one Journal of Obesity study shows people gain an average of just 0.8 to 2 pounds. So staying fit during the holidays is more than maintaining our appearance.

Exercise and eating in moderation have countless benefits outside of weight. Physical benefits include boosting the immune system, enhancing sleep quality, improving heart health and reducing the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Additionally, exercise boosts mood and reduces stress and anxiety levels, which is particularly important during the holidays.

Different for everyone

The word “fitness” often conjures intimidating images of a gym, weights and intense cardio sessions. While this may be the case for some, fitness looks different for everyone. For some, it may mean a daily run or attending workout classes. Others may enjoy more low-key activities such as walking, biking, yoga or dancing.

Regardless of how one chooses to stay fit, the important thing is that people find activities that they enjoy and can commit to regularly. A reliable workout partner can also help maintain accountability and make exercise more enjoyable.

Ultimately, enjoyment and accountability are key to staying motivated with any exercise routine. Hybrid training can help with that.

What is hybrid training?

Celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh promotes hybrid training to maintain fitness during the holiday season. Rather than feeling stuck in a specific routine or mode of exercise, Ezekh recommends switching up workout styles throughout the week to challenge the body in new ways. Hybrid training is all about keeping variety in workouts. Ezekh notes that this prevents plateaus, promotes progress and keeps the process fun.

According to Ezekh, who recently opened Reform Pilates LA, trying out different workouts prevents monotony and provides unexpected health benefits. He advocates for hybrid training, stating, “Shocking your body can be incredibly beneficial.”

How it works

There’s no right or wrong way to approach hybrid training. In a structured plan, one can designate days for specific workouts. Conversely, a more intuitive approach means listening to one’s body and doing what feels good. It is all about finding what works best for an individual. A mix of strength and cardio training is the easiest, whether yoga and running, weight lifting and Pilates, dance and cycling, or a combination.

For example, someone who typically focuses on strength training could incorporate a yoga class or go for a hike. Someone who loves cardio could try adding in a Pilates session or lifting weights. Choices don’t matter as long as one works different areas of the body consistently and in new ways.

Keep it simple

Imagine a winter season filled with guilt-free holiday treats, sleeping in a little longer and still making progress toward your fitness goals. The American Heart Association encourages people to keep holiday health goals simple. It recommends keeping the body moving, getting to bed a little earlier and enjoying treats in moderation without feeling guilty.

Hybrid training can be a part of that simplicity, providing a variety of options to keep the body moving and the brain engaged.

Staying fit during the busy holiday season may look different for everyone, but finding activities that bring joy can make all the difference. Sprucing up your routine makes it easier to blast into the new year with healthy habits intact and a renewed sense of motivation.