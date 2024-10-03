Should people 65 and older get the pneumonia vaccine?

Each year, pneumonia leads a whopping 1.5 million people to visit medical emergency departments in the U.S. and causes roughly 50,000 deaths.

Want to burn calories? This might be the most effective exercise for you

What you should do during Medicare’s initial enrollment period

Dear Savvy Senior: I recently turned 65 and would like to know if I am supposed to get the pneumonia vaccine? And if so, which type of vaccine do I need, and is it covered by Medicare? — Relatively Healthy

Dear Relatively Healthy: Yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends pneumococcal vaccines for people 65 and older. They’re also recommended for younger people with long-term health issues or weak immune systems, as well as children under 5 and people who smoke.

Pneumonia, which can happen anytime — not just during the cold months — can be a serious and even life-threatening condition. Each year, pneumonia leads a whopping 1.5 million people to visit medical emergency departments in the U.S. and causes roughly 50,000 deaths.

A recent study found that the use of pneumonia vaccines is associated with a 24 percent decrease in the risk of death, but vaccination rates aren’t that high.

Around 67 percent of adults over age 65 are vaccinated against pneumonia, and just 24 percent of younger people (19-64 years old) at risk for pneumonia are vaccinated. Many people are unsure whether they need the vaccine, while others aren’t even aware a vaccine exists.

Types of vaccines

There are three vaccines available, some more appropriate for certain people than others. They are the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine PPSV23 (Pneumovax23), the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine PCV15 (Vaxneuvance) and PCV20 (Prevnar 20). The numbers indicate how many strains, or serotypes, of streptococcus pneumoniae are included in the vaccine.

So, which vaccine should you get?

If you’ve never been vaccinated for pneumonia, the newer PCV20 is the top choice — it covers the 20 most common serotypes.

If that vaccine is not available in your area, you can get the PCV15 vaccine, followed one year later by PPSV23.

If you had the earlier PCV13 (but not PCV15), or the PPSV23 at or after age 65, you’re probably eligible to get the PCV20 for increased protection.

Talk to your doctor or pharmacist about the most effective option for you.

Side effects of these vaccines tend to be mild but may include feeling achy and tired, as well as redness, swelling and soreness at the injection site.

Medicare Part B covers single-dose and two-dose pneumococcal shots, and you only need to get it once, unlike the flu shot, which is given annually.

Most local pharmacies and community health clinics offer pneumococcal vaccines, but you may want to call ahead to be sure.

Visit CDC.gov for more information.

Other vaccines

To avoid getting pneumonia as a consequence of a viral infection, you should also consider getting a flu shot, RSV shot and a COVID-19 booster in the fall.

While vaccines cannot prevent every case of pneumonia (or other conditions they’re given for), those who get them usually have milder infections, a shorter course of illness and fewer serious complications.

The flu shot and COVID booster are covered by Medicare Part B, while the RSV vaccine (which is recommended every other year) is covered under Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. All three shots can be given simultaneously.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org.